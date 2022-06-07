Award winning presenter Eddie Ladd takes the helm for new monthly arts programme

Performer Eddie Ladd will be returning to the small screen this week after being announced as the presenter of a ground-breaking monthly arts programme which is streaming on the Welsh arts and culture platform AM.

Noson Gelf / Art Night will stream live online from 9 June in Welsh and English and will feature arts, music, film, culture and more from the creative community in Wales.

“This is like a Clint Eastwood western where the old gunslinger returns from retirement for one last job!” Ladd said as she prepared for Thursday’s show.

From 1989-92 Ladd was the presenter of the Welsh language television music show Fideo 9 on S4C, which helped launch the careers of performers such as Euros Childs and Gruff Rhys.

She also fronted The Slate on BBB Wales from 1993 and in 1994 won a Royal Television Society award for presenting the arts magazine show.

Ladd was also a member of the anarchic performance company Brith Gof for ten years and has created her own works and projects since the early 1990s.

Films

Streaming live from Culture Colony’s studios in Machynlleth, Noson Gelf / Arts Night will include a mix of live Welsh language and English language shows featuring news, interviews and reviews from the arts as well as specially produced films on other new and established artists representing all aspects of the arts in Wales.

The full schedule as well as a promo video for the first programme, which starts at 5.30 pm can be viewed here……

Pete Telfer, founder of Culture Colony said “Way back in 2010 we established the Culture Colony website in response to the lack of representation of our artists on television – all the regional arts programs had been discontinued.

“This disenfranchised an audience with an interest in the arts and denied artists the means to reach that audience.

“In our own small way, we decided to do what we could to maintain an archive of creative activity in Wales over the past decade, focusing on the broad range of activity and not just the ‘big names’, from grass roots to major events.

“And now, finally, technology has caught up and a new dynamic platform exists in the shape of AM, so we can begin to provide artists and audiences a regular new regional arts program and fill in some of the gaps left by our broadcasters.

“Noson Gelf / Art Night will bring the creative community together and share exciting new content. At last, our dream is being realised …”

Alun Llwyd, Chief Executive of AM added “It’s very exciting to see Culture Colony once again pushing boundaries and using AM to enrich and improve arts coverage in Wales and people’s accessibility to information about what is happening in the arts in Wales.

“It fills a gaping hole that will not only entertain but also educate and inspire.”

Noson Gelf/Art Night will broadcast monthly and is produced by Culture Colony in partnership with AM and supported by the Arts Council of Wales.

