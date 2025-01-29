Awards of a lifetime offered to six rising Welsh stars at Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2025

Urdd Gobaith Cymru and the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama (RWCMD) have revealed the names of six brand-new awards being offered at one of Europe’s largest youth festivals, Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2025, supported by Wales’ finest talent.

The awards will see opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel, actor Matthew Rhys, professional dancer Amy Dowden, violinist Rakhi Singh, actor and singer Callum Scott Howells and one of Wales’ most experienced events professionals, Sarah Hemsley-Cole, mentor six 19-25-year-olds who shine on the national stage at this year’s Eisteddfod yr Urdd in Margam Park, Port Talbot.

The new awards are The Sir Bryn Terfel Award (singing); The Amy Dowden Award (dance); The Callum Scott Howells Award (musical theatre); The Matthew Rhys Award (acting); The Rakhi Singh Award (instrumental); The Sarah Hemsley-Cole Award (backstage).

Joining forces

This development follows the success of the Urdd and RWCMD joining forces in 2024 to offer life-changing opportunities to six Eisteddfod yr Urdd competitors, from mentoring and professional development opportunities with experts in their chosen artistic field to a chance to perform on the international stage.

The new awards will also include financial assistance towards future training.

Sir Bryn Terfel shared: “As someone connected to Eisteddfod yr Urdd and the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, I’m delighted to support this award.

“Inspiring future Welsh performers is vital, and I look forward to seeing the new ‘Arts Ambassadors’ thrive.”

The awards are a “golden opportunity” according to Hollywood star Matthew Rhys.

He said: “As someone who has a strong connection with the Urdd and RWCMD, it is so exciting to see the two organisations working in partnership and continuing to support and nurture the talents of the future.”

He added: “I am so proud to be an ambassador for the theatre award and am really looking forward to watching the performances of young Welsh actors as they compete for this new award.

“Go for it, this is a golden opportunity to develop your career and gain amazing experiences through the Urdd and the College.”

Strictly Come Dancing star, Amy Dowden said: “Dancing has been my life since growing up in Wales and competing from an early age.”

Amy continued: “I’m really excited to be part of this new award and to inspire the next generation of dancers.

“Together with the Urdd and the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, we are able to offer performance and development opportunities to Wales’ most promising young performers.

“Good luck to all those who are taking part!”

Former RWCMD student Callum Scott Howells has also expressed his excitement at the announcement, saying: “I’m chuffed to bits to have been asked to champion the new musical theatre award at this year’s Urdd Eisteddfod.

“I’ve been so fortunate in my own life to have had people helping and guiding my career and know what a game-changer getting the right support can be.

“As a graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama myself, I know firsthand how valuable the mentoring and performance opportunities offered by the College are.

“The Urdd have been providing young Welsh talent with the platforms and the opportunities to shine for decades, so having both Welsh institutions working together is really exciting and I can’t wait to celebrate the stars of the future!”

Violinist, music director and composer Rakhi Singh shared: “It’s more important than ever to support the next generation of musicians in Wales, and we have so much young talent to be proud of.

“The Urdd and RWCMD do incredible work developing future artists, and I’m overjoyed to be an ambassador for their new instrumental Award.

I would encourage all young musicians to apply for this opportunity, and gain experiences that will lead them into careers in music, on a national and international stage.”

Sarah Hemsley Cole looks forward to supporting the next generation of industry leaders. She said: “Those who work backstage are the backbone of the creative industries, and I’m so proud to support this new award from the Urdd and RWCMD.

“It’s important for our national organisations to develop the next generation of industry leaders and shine a spotlight on the work that often goes unseen behind the curtains.

“I hope all budding production crew and Technicians will compete at the Eisteddfod, and I look forward to mentoring the winner and providing them with opportunities that will open doors for them into the industry.”

Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2025 takes place between 26 and 31 May in Margam Park, Port Talbot and 19–25-year-olds need to register to compete by 3 March.

A team of adjudicators representing the Urdd and RWCMD will be present at the festival to decide on the chosen six winners, the names of whom will be announced live on S4C on the last day of competition.

