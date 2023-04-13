Backlash at London website’s ridiculous headline about a Welsh town

London news website My London has run a story with a headline that has caused an angry reaction from people in Wales.

The website caused a backlash after titling a travel story with the following headline: ‘The underrated seaside town that’s almost impossible to spell correctly but named one of UK’s best and worth the long drive from London.’

The seaside town in question is Aberystwyth and as many people have been quick to point out about the ridiculous and ignorant headline, it’s not that difficult to spell.

The article then continues to whinge about the distance from London to the west Wales coastal town, as if it’s a journey to Australia.

My London writes: ‘It seems the only catch for Londoners is that of the lengthy journey to one of the best seaside towns in the UK. To access Aberystwyth by car, Londoners can expect a journey time of around five hours, while train services from Euston via Avanti West Coast services can take around four hours and 40 minutes.’

God forbid you poor entitled Londoners should have to spend time travelling anywhere.

To add insult to injury an image in the story captioned as the town centre is actually a picture from Aberaeron.

Understandably the story from the website which is owned by Reach plc, who publish WalesOnline, has gone down like a lead balloon with many Welsh people on social media quick to pick up on the patronising nature of the story and headline.

How pathetic is this headline? Would these ignorant idiots say the same about a European resort? 😤https://t.co/CQUWW8E502 — Paul Godding (@7puzzle) April 13, 2023

These were some of the reactions to the story on Twitter:

