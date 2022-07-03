Band from the Forests of Québéc set to play in the Swansea Valley

Québécois ‘power-trad’ trio De Temps Antan plays its only date in Wales at The Welfare Ystradgynlais this week.

The band aims to bring trad songs up-to-date, with violin, accordion, harmonica and bouzouki and the only Welsh gig will showcase the band’s 5th album Pesant.

After 16 years of touring in 18 countries, more than 1,000 concerts and 3 Félix awards in their career, De Temps Antan will perform on Wednesday 7 July at 8pm in Ystradgynlais.

The band have four critically acclaimed albums, nominations for the Canadian Folk Music Awards etc, showcases including APAP 21, Folk Unlocked 21, Rideau 2019, Folk Alliance 2019, Babelmed, and WOMEX

Band members Pierre-Luc Dupuis, Éric Beaudry and David Boulanger say they explore and perform time-honoured melodies from the stomping grounds of Quebec’s musical past.

Musical family

Éric Beaudry grew up in a village in Quebec’s Lanaudière region in a musical family and began singing and playing guitar at the age of 10.

Having performed with several bands and gaining a Bachelor of Arts in pop guitar and jazz, Éric has a rich vocal range and plays guitar, mandolin and bouzouki.

David Boulanger was born in Saint-Hubert, in Montérégie, and started to play the violin at eight years old, becoming interested in Québec traditional music during his teenage years.

He played with Québec trad big band La Bottine Souriante and two international projects Maja & David and COEFF 4 before forming De Temps Antan with his friends.

Accordian player and singer Pierre-Luc was born in Louiseville, in Quebec’s Mauricie region, and for him traditional music was always at the forefront of daily life.

He has played with bands such as Les Langues Fourchures and La Bottine Souriante, touring internationally, before joining De Temps Antan

Tickets for the gig in Ystradgynlais are available now from the venue’s website www.thewelfare.co.uk and via the box office on 01639 843163.

