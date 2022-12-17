Bangor University graduate wins Strictly Come Dancing

A graduate from Bangor University has won the final of Strictly Come Dancing.

Wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin and partner Jowita Przystal won the 2022 final.

Hamza Yassin graduated with a degree in Zoology with Conservation which he gained from Bangor in 2011, and later received an Honorary Master of Science degree.

The wildlife cameraman and presenter opened the show on Saturday with his professional partner Jowita Przystal with a lively and energetic performance of the judges’ pick routine of the salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez.

The 32-year-old, who topped the leaderboard in the live semi-final, received standing ovations from judges Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse after he performed the dance once again with stunning lifts.

Head judge Ballas said: “Your lifts went higher, your turns were spot on…I thought you were fantastic.”

Anton Du Beke said: “I laugh out loud with joy when I watch you dance. It’s so brilliant. You are the last man standing but what a man.”

Craig Revel Horwood said: “You did it brilliantly. Your free arm could have been a little bit more controlled… (But) how you did that with all of that hair is beyond me.”

On receiving an honorary degree at Bangor, Hamza said: “Bangor University ignited my passion for conservation and wildlife and I am so grateful for the support and encouragement I received throughout my studies.

“My university days were the best days of my life so far and now every wildlife trip I make is enabling me to follow my dream.”

Families across the UK will recognise Hamza from his CBeebies show Let’s Go For A Walk.

He can also be spotted on Countryfile and ITV’s This Morning, and has filmed and presented Channel 4 shows Scotland: My Life in the Wild and Scotland: Escape to the Wilderness.

