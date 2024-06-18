Bannau Brycheiniog listed one of the best places in the world to visit

One of Wales’ national parks Bannau Brycheiniog has been named as one of the top places in the world to visit.

The New York Times publishes an annual list of the 52 best places to visit in the world – and the national park was revealed by the leading US newspaper as one of its special places.

The list was put together by the media organisation’s travel desk who researched, discussed and debated a variety of locations whether they be urban or rural.

Coming in at number 18 on the list, the national park was praised for the name-change in April of last year which saw the national park decide to scrap its English name – Brecon Beacons, and officially call it by its Welsh name only – Bannau Brycheiniog, to underline its commitment to Welsh culture, language and heritage.

The name change also came about a response to the climate emergency. In Welsh, Bannau means ‘peaks’ while Brycheiniog is reference to the old kingdom of Wales’ fifth century ruler, Brychan. Its former English name, was a reference to wood-burning, carbon-emitting beacons, which no longer fitted with the park’s eco ethos.

The New York Times praised the national park for the official name change, and for ‘conserving Welsh culture amongst scenic mountains’.

Journalist Susanne Masters wrote: “Reclaiming the name Bannau Brycheiniog for a beloved national park in Wales last year was more than a linguistic change to Welsh from English; it was a shift to spotlight the Welsh culture of the 520-square-mile park, formerly known as Brecon Beacons. The park’s emphasis on the relationship between nature and local culture is also shown in a new logo.

“Instead of the burning brazier of Brecon Beacons, the logo now has an ancient Welsh crown set within a green forest under stars, a reflection of the park’s commitment to a future where planting native trees restores temperate rainforest, the revegetation of peatland captures carbon and the dark sky is protected from light pollution.

“While visiting Bannau Brycheiniog, ‘the peaks of Brychan’s kingdom,’ make use of the park’s public transport and bike rentals, including the Explore Wales Pass for trains and buses, or take in the views by hiking through waterfall country from the village of Pontneddfechan.”

Also included on the list were places such as Maui in Hawaii, Waterford in Ireland and Tasmania in Australia.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

