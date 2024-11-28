Barry Island hotel changes name ahead of Gavin and Stacey finale

Set to be one of the highlights of Christmas Day viewing, excitement has been building ahead of the final ever Gavin and Stacey.

With this in mind, hotel chain Premier Inn has delivered an early Christmas treat for fans of the much loved show, by changing the name of the Premier Inn Barry Island (Cardiff Airport) hotel to the What’s Occur-Inn to celebrate the series finale that’s airing this Christmas.

Fans of the show will recognise the iconic catchphrase, made famous by writer Ruth Jones’ character Nessa, while the series was filmed near the hotel in Barry.

Fitting

Premier Inn said they thought it was only fitting that the Barry Island Premier Inn had a little rebrand ahead of Christmas Day.

Nessa impersonator ‘Knock-off Nessa’ opened Premier Inn’s newly renamed ‘What’s Occur-Inn’, with her trademark catchphrase. In true Nessa style, she took a nap during her shift before clocking off for a tour around Barry – with Dave’s Coaches, of course.

Sam Boothroyd from South Yorkshire, a Premier Inn guest, who was staying at the hotel at the time said: “It was so exciting to see the What’s Occur-Inn sign. We were very surprised but really pleased. It’s really cool. The final episode is going to be great. We miss the King’s speech each year, but we won’t want to miss this.”

The last episode of Gavin and Stacey, which aired on Christmas Day in 2019, ended on a dramatic cliffhanger, and by New Year it had been watched by over 17 million people – making it one of the UK’s most-watched shows.

Lush

Knock-off Nessa said: “As a Barry local myself, it’s been great to be involved in this opening. Ever since the final episode was announced, the town has come alive with the Gavin and Stacey buzz. It has been very exciting, especially when the filming started in September, so this is the cherry on top of a LUSH year.”

Roz Golds from Premier Inn added: “The last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey is a hotly-anticipated national event and, as the UK’s biggest hotel company here to help people rest easy this Christmas, we hope our tribute to this beloved sitcom will make people smile.

“People visit our Barry Island hotel from as far and wide as China and even Hawaii, swapping Sunset Beach for Barry Beach to get a taste of what the Island is really like. With bookings at the hotel seeing an increase thanks to guests flocking to the area to get a glimpse of the stars, we thought this name change was very apt.”

“Christmas is a time when people are often travelling great distances to stay with friends and family. Don’t compromise on quality sleep by risking a cramped spare room or sofa – and definitely don’t even dream about a camping trip! Book with us and rest easy. “Whether you’re visiting Billericay, Barry or anywhere in-between, there’s somewhere perfect for you”.

