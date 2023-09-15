BBC announces second series of Paranormal exploring UFO sightings

The BBC has announced a second series of ‘Paranormal’ with new episodes delving into the mystery of UFOs in Wales.

Following on from the success of the BBC Three and BBC Wales’ premium box-set series which has been streamed over 2.7 million times on BBC iPlayer, Radio 1’s Sian Eleri will explore a new realm in the world of the paranormal.

Sian will investigate a series of strange events regarded as one of the largest reports of UFO and extra-terrestrial activity in history.

Along the south and west coast of Wales in the 1970s and 1980s, dozens of ordinary and unconnected people in cities, seaside resorts and rural villages reported a spate of unexplained and terrifying sightings.

Sian Eleri, presenter of the Paranormal series said: “A second series is upon us! It’s been so eye-opening to investigate such open-ended issues, with series one raising questions challenging my own beliefs, so I can’t wait to get started on the next celestial adventure.

“The world of UFOs, extra-terrestrial activity and other theories around what exists in our skies is vast, so who knows what we might discover? I’m intrigued to find out.”

Hoax

From tracking down eyewitnesses and researchers who have made it their life’s work to find answers, to those who suspect a hoax or psychological phenomena, Sian will look into every theory in search of the truth.

Following in the footsteps of the first series, Paranormal: The Girl, The Ghost and the Gravestone, in which Sian investigated an apparently haunted farmhouse in north Wales, Sian’s natural scepticism will once again be tested.

Clare Sillery, Head of Documentary Commissioning for the BBC said: “It’s been great to see how our audience enjoyed the first series of Paranormal. I’m delighted Sian Eleri will be returning – this time for a dive into the weird world of Ufology.”

Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning at BBC Wales said: “Our nation’s obsession with all things paranormal is confirmed with our smash hit first series.

“Why wouldn’t we go again? This time to outer space and if some of the rumours are to be confirmed and the archive believed, Sian’s about to uncover an extraordinary true story…or is she?

“This is what we love about this series and BBC Cymru Wales is right behind (the sofa) as Sian and her team take us on another terrific adventure. You couldn’t make it up.”

The Paranormal series 4 x 30” from Twenty Twenty Television for BBC Three, BBC One and iPlayer was commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller Youth Audience (BBC Three and BBC iPlayer), Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning, Documentaries and Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning for BBC Wales. From Twenty Twenty, Director of Programmes is Ruth Kelly and the Executive Producer is Jo Hughes. Series Director is Rory Jackson and Series Producer is Hannah Horan.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

