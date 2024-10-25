BBC Cymru Wales announce exciting schedule for BBC Children in Need

BBC Cymru Wales has announced a wealth of activity this year to raise money for BBC Children in Need, with presenters including Aled Hughes, Jason Mohammad and Derek Brockway all getting involved in the action.

From making a splash with the Thousand Mile Challenge to tackling a gruelling seven-day hike along the North Wales Pilgrim’s Way and joining Wales’ favourite weatherman for an extra special walk, teams across BBC Cymru Wales are facing some of their most ambitious challenges yet.

Challenge

BBC Radio Cymru’s Aled Hughes is undertaking an extraordinary 135-mile hike from Holywell to Aberdaron, retracing the steps of pilgrims from centuries ago.

Aled will be attempting to walk over 20 miles a day, covering particularly challenging terrain between Bangor and Nantlle Valley, as well as climbing the Carneddau mountains in Eryri.

Accompanying Aled on the week’s walk is mountain leader and expert, Merfyn Jones, along with guests including comedians Tudur Owen and Katie Gill-Williams, and presenters Gerallt Pennant and Dilwyn Morgan.

Aled Hughes said: “Since joining Radio Cymru in 2016 I’ve taken on lots of different challenges to raise money for Children in Need, from climbing up Yr Wyddfa five times in five days to cycling from Bangor to Cardiff, but I can say hands down this will be the toughest challenge I’ve ever attempted. But across the seven days there will be plenty of fun, banter and storytelling, and we’ll learn from the people who live in and are part of the communities along the trail.”

Aled’s walk will take place across the week leading up to the BBC Children in Need Big Night of TV (9-15 November).

Epic swim

From one gruelling challenge to another, BBC Radio Wales’ Jason Mohammad and BBC Radio Cymru 2’s Dom James will be taking part in an epic swimming challenge with colleagues from across BBC Local Radio in England, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Foyle to swim a combined 1000 miles for BBC Children in Need.

As part of the Thousand Mile Challenge for BBC Children in Need, Jason will attempt to swim a total of 12 miles across five days (4-8 November), accompanied each day by fellow presenters; Lucy Owen, Molly Palmer, Behnaz Akhgar, Ian Hunt, Eleri Sion and Dom James, who will endeavour to swim 12 miles between them to reach the combined attempted BBC Cymru Wales distance of 24 miles.

The presenters will be cheered on and supported by former Team GB swimmers and Olympians, Rebecca Adlington and Mark Foster. The pair of seasoned swimmers and multiple medal winners will be on hand to share all their experience, training tips and words of encouragement as the presenters dive into the challenge.

Jason Mohammad said: “BBC Children in Need is so important and has played a big role in my broadcasting life. From hosting the big concerts for BBC Cymru Wales to the Swim Challenge I completed in Salford Quays for BBC Radio 2 a few years ago.

“So to have been asked to do a few more miles this time around is an honour, although I have to admit, slightly daunting. I will take on this challenge with everything I’ve got, and I’m already training hard for it, so bring it on.”

Celebration

Elsewhere, Derek Brockway will be in Pembrokeshire for a special episode of Weatherman Walking as he walks from St David’s to Whitesands while celebrating some of the incredible work done by charities and projects from across Wales which are supported by BBC Children in Need.

Throughout the episode we will hear from organisations including Ruthin-based Calon RDA, which offers children and young people the opportunity to build their confidence through a connection with horses, and RAY Ceredigion, which gives children and young people living in rural areas of west Wales new opportunities, along with a range of charities and projects from across Wales.

The special episode of Weatherman Walking for Children in Need will TX on Wednesday 13 November at 8pm on BBC1 Wales.

Pride

Rhuanedd Richards, Director of BBC Wales, said: “BBC Children in Need is something we’re proud to support year after year, but we’re so pleased to announce a wealth of activity coming from our teams in BBC Wales this year, with our continued aim to help support vital charity projects in communities across Wales and the rest of the UK.

“These endeavours might be more ambitious than ever before, but we’ve got no doubt that Aled, Jason, and everyone else taking part will give it their all, and we’ll be cheering them on every step of the way.”

Simon Antrobus, Chief Executive at BBC Children in Need, said: “We’re thrilled to see the BBC Nations and Regions get behind BBC Children in Need’s 2024 Appeal.

“Right now we are only able to fund 1 in 8 organisations who ask us for support. Only with the generosity of the public can we continue help to lighten the load for hundreds of thousands of children and young people across the UK and help change their lives.”

To find out more, visit https://www.bbcchildreninneed.co.uk/

