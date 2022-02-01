BBC Cymru Wales unveils special programming to celebrate Welsh Language Music Day

There will be special content across BBC Cymru Wales to celebrate Welsh Language Music Day on Friday, 4 February.

BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio Cymru 2 and BBC Radio Wales will celebrate the day with special programmes, playlists and exclusive performances.

BBC Radio Cymru and Radio Cymru 2 programmes and presenters will look ahead to the day throughout the week, including Lisa Gwilym who will present a special programme on Wednesday evening with Horizons artists.

Huw Stephens will support the day by reminiscing about his favourite Welsh language gigs on his Thursday evening show.

On the day itself, Radio Cymru 2 will have a Welsh contemporary music playlist in Miwsig Y Siarter Iaith, with music selected by singers Yws Gwynedd and Casi Wyn and young people from schools across Wales.

On Bore Cothi, as part of her role as Bardd Plant Cymru Casi Wyn will perform a brand new song, composed in collaboration with primary school children across Wales.

BBC Radio Wales will feature Welsh language tracks across the day’s programmes. TikTok influencer Bronwen Lewis will be introducing listeners to classic Welsh language tracks, as well as performing live on the afternoon show with Eleri Sion.

‘Very proud’

Rhuanedd Richards, Director of Content and Services BBC Wales says: “BBC Wales is very proud to support Welsh music throughout the year, but Welsh Language Music Day is a great opportunity to celebrate the tremendous contribution made by artists, producers, record companies and composers.

“The events across Wales, and internationally, to celebrate this day are very exciting and being at the heart of it all is important to BBC Wales. I hope there will be something for everyone in our special programmes and performances to mark the day on BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio Cymru 2 and BBC Radio Wales. ”

Horizons will be celebrating this important week of Welsh music with three big events – the first on Wednesday night when the new cohort of Launchpad artists will be revealed.

This will be followed by a gig with three of Wales’ leading MOBO artists on Thursday at Clwb Ifor Bach – Independent Venue Week ambassador Mace the Great, supported by Juice Menace, and Lily Beau.

On Friday, a feature will be shown discussing the popular rise of new music hub, Porters nightclub in Cardiff, featuring plenty of Welsh talent from the new Launchpad artists.

