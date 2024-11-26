BBC Radio Wales unwraps its festive line-up for Christmas 2024

Unwrap some Christmas joy on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Sounds over the festive period (23 December 2024 – 3 January) with some of Wales’ best loved presenters.

From Alex Jones’ Barry Island Discs to a New Year’s Eve – Day Disco with Jonny Owen and Vicky McClure, there’s plenty to keep the festive cheer throughout the holiday period.

Editor of BBC Radio Wales Carolyn Hitt, says: “We’re delighted to offer our audience the ultimate Christmas selection box of festive treats. There’s something for everyone – from celebrations of the magic of Gavin & Stacey to Katherine Jenkins sharing her soundtrack to Christmas.

“Our family of presenters will be pitting their wits against each other with a lot of laughter and live music in our Radio Wales Christmas Quiz; Chef Matt Tebbutt and his foodie friends will be helping listeners prepare the perfect Christmas dinner and Strictly’s Amy Dowden will be joining our presenting team over the festive season.

“We’ve got plenty of comedy too, plus music to suit every taste from a Doctor Who Prom to a New Year disco. And of course we have our usual midnight service of carols, reflections and readings, which comes this year from Llangollen. So, we invite our audience to spend Christmas with Radio Wales and Sounds and hope they enjoy the gifts we have in store for them.”

Listeners can catch the following programmes live on Radio Wales or listen on-demand on BBC Sounds:

Barry Island Discs: Gavin & Stacey’s Big Songs Send Off – Monday 23rd December, 12-2pm

Ahead of the most anticipated TV event of the festive season— presenter Alex Jones relives some of the key musical moments of Gavin & Stacey through behind-the-scenes stories from the cast, including exclusive interviews with James Corden, Joanna Page and Larry Lamb.

Alex Jones explains why this show shouldn’t be missed: “Like the rest of the nation, Gavin & Stacey got me hooked from the first ever episode. That’s why I’m thrilled to be hosting Barry Island Discs: Gavin & Stacey’s Big Songs Send Off. Join me and some of your favourite cast members as we laugh, dance and cry to the show’s great soundtrack, all while they share some exclusive behind-the-scenes stories. You don’t want to miss this!”

I Can’t Get Over 2024 – Monday 23rd December, 2-3pm

Laugh your way through the holidays with Gareth Gwynn and Esyllt Sears as they take a funny look back at the year, where obscure angles and new facts come thick-and-fast and presented in a way that may change the way you think about 2024.

The Radio Wales Christmas Quiz – Monday 23rd December, 3-5pm

Test your knowledge and enjoy some festive fun as host Robin Morgan tries to keep order during The Radio Wales Christmas Quiz.

In front of a studio audience, competitive team captains Eleri Sion and Owen Money, along with other Radio Wales presenters, will battle it out for the coveted title.

The Vivienne’s Ultimate Christmas Queens’ Party – Monday 23rd December, 7-9pm

Welsh drag queen The Vivienne takes over Radio Wales for two hours of Christmas classics and celebrates the ultimate queen moments of 2024.

Matt Tebbutt’s Christmas Kitchen – Tuesday 24th December, 12-2pm

Get ready to wow your guests with a festive feast!

Matt Tebbutt will be swapping the Saturday Kitchen for the Radio Wales Christmas Kitchen, where he’ll be joined by a host of chefs to give you tips and tricks to make your Christmas food stand out this year.

Derek and Sue’s Winter Soundtrack – Tuesday 24th December, 3-5pm

Whether you’re snuggling up in front of the fire or driving home for Christmas, join weather presenters Derek Brockway and Sue Charles for the perfect wintry soundtrack to your Christmas Eve.

Gavin & Stacey – The Fans’ Story – Tuesday 24th December, 6:30–7pm

Looking for more Gavin & Stacey content ahead of the big day? Look no further! Barry resident Eleri Sion guides us through the fans’ story of Britain’s favourite sitcom. She’ll hear from the superfans who gathered on the seafront and on Trinity Street to greet the cast as they filmed the final scenes; from Radio Wales listeners, TV critics, plus a range of celebrities telling us about their favourite moments from the series.

Welcoming Christmas – Tuesday 24th December, 11:30pm–12: 30am

Welcome Christmas day by experiencing a joyful service of carols, readings and reflections from St Collen’s Church, Llangollen, led by Father Lee Taylor and other voices from the local community.

BBC NOW’s Christmas Carol Concert – Wednesday 25th December, 8- 9am and repeated 5-6pm

Recorded earlier in December, enjoy joyous holiday music from Swansea’s Brangwyn Hall, with BBC National Orchestra of Wales under the creative direction of Conductor Adrian Partington. Listeners will also be treated to performances by the BBC National Chorus of Wales and a Children’s Choir made up of young voices from schools across South Wales, along with special readings by Bronwen Lewis and Elin Fflur.

Christmas with Katherine Jenkins – Wednesday 25th December, 3:05-5pm

Join the mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins after the King’s Speech for a heartwarming musical experience.

The Doctor Who Proms – Wednesday 25th December, 7-9:30pm

Experience the magic of Doctor Who with The Doctor Who Proms, a live recording from the Royal Albert Hall. A truly sonic spectacular performed by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the London Philharmonic Choir, conducted by Alistair King, and featuring soprano Aida Garifullina and a host of Whovian guests.

Beverley’s World of Christmas – Wednesday 25th December, 10pm–1am

Opera singer Beverley Humphreys presents a musical box of delights, full of dreams, memories and melodies perfect for Christmas Day.

Bravo Two Charlies – Thursday 26th December, 7:30-9pm

Get ready for a dose of laughter with the last two episodes of Bravo Two Charlies, the hit comedy radio series following the misadventures of the North Wales Traffic Police.

What Just Happened? – Thursday 26th December, 9-10pm

Tune in to Robin Morgan as he chairs the comedy panel quiz that looks back at 2024 in Wales and asks What Just Happened?!

New Year’s Eve – Day Disco with Jonny Owen and Vicky McClure – Tuesday 31st December, 2-5pm

Husband and wife Jonny and Vicky get the party started early on New Year’s Eve with big floorfiller classic anthems and some musical selections from their celebrity friends.

New Year’s Eve H – Tuesday 31st December, 10pm-1am

Dance the night away with H from Steps! Join him for a non-stop party to celebrate the start of 2025.

Tom Price’s New Year’s Day Celebrity Guestlist – Wednesday 1st January, 11am-2pm

Tom Price invites celebrity guests to look back on 2024 and look ahead to 2025.

Amy Dowden – Thursday 2nd and Friday 3rd January, 9am-12pm

Strictly professional Amy Dowden will be welcoming in 2025 with fabulous music, chats and glittering guests.

