BBC to air documentary on Welsh boxing legend Johnny Owen

Merthyr Tydfil born boxing legend Johnny Owen is the subject of a brand new documentary coming to BBC Wales this month.

The programme will outlines the story of Johnny’s life, the fight that led to his tragic death and the impact on those who loved him.

His brother, Kelvin Owen, coach Dai Gardiner, boxing journalist Steve Bunce as well his opponent on that fateful night in Los Angeles in August 1980, Lupe Pintor are interviewed for the half hour documentary.

Each recount their memories of Johnny, known as “the matchstick man” thanks to his tall, thin frame.

Valleys

Friends Yvonne and Jean describe how Johnny was a hero in the local area and how people viewed him as a figure of “hope for the Valleys”.

One of eight children, Johnny grew up on the Gurnos estate in Merthyr.

Encouraged by his father to learn how to fight in the boxing ring and coached by Dai Gardiner, Johnny was soon making a name for himself.

He followed a gruelling training programme running nine miles a day come rain or shine in hobnail boots to increase resistance, over the challenging local terrain.

His untimely death not only shook the close knit community of Merthyr Tydfil, but sent shockwaves across the UK.

Those closest to him give their account of how it impacted the rest of their lives.

Legends of Welsh Sport: Johnny Owen – The Matchstick Man will air on BBC One Wales on Tuesday, 21 January at 10.40pm.

