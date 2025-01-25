Beasts, Battles & Books: An extraordinary Quentin Blake exhibition at Hay Castle

Stephen Price

Hay Castle is currently hosting an extraordinary exhibition showcasing the works of one of the world’s most beloved illustrators, Quentin Blake.

Running until 2 March 2025, visitors can immerse themselves in the whimsical world of Blake’s illustrations, which have enchanted readers of all ages for decades.

‘Beasts, Battles & Books’ reflects Hay Castle’s own unique history and interests, by showing a mix of Quentin’s best-loved drawings alongside some of his lesser-known works on the theme of storybook conflict, mythical creatures, and a love of literature.

Must see

Artwork from collaborations with Russell Hoban (‘How Tom Beat Captain Najork and his Hired Sportsmen’) and John Yeoman (‘The Wild Washerwomen’) sit alongside classics from Charles Dickens (‘A Christmas Carol’) and Quentin’s own books (‘Snuff’, ‘Mr Filkins in the Desert’ and ‘Angel Pavement’).

Some of Quentin’s recent fine art work from ‘The World of Hats’ and ‘Riders by Night’ provide a greater exploration of fantastic creatures sprung from his imagination.

Showcasing a variety of techniques, and including a display of some of Quentin’s favourite art materials, visitors of all ages will find plenty to get them thinking – and drawing.

Back to the Drawing Board

Known all over the world for his illustration work for children, Quentin Blake has also produced drawings that are widely used in hospitals and other public spaces, and has created numerous personal artworks for exhibitions and publications. All these drawings are kept in the archive at his studio in London.

Dive into this fascinating collection with an illustrated talk by Liz Williams, Quentin Blake’s archivist which takes place on Saturday 1 February.

Visit Hay Castle’s events page for more details on special events linked to the exhibition at Hay Castle, Oxford Road, Hay-on-Wye, which runs until 2 March 2025.

