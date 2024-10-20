Belonging: New works from Catrin Williams go on show

Stephen Price

Catrin Williams, who was christened ‘the best abstract artist in Wales’ by none other than Kyffin Williams is being celebrated with a solo show at one of Wales’ leading galleries.

Catrin’s original works have been delighting art collectors and admirers alike since the late eighties, and in that time she has become one of our most vital, vibrant and influential artists.

Despite her seemingly limitless palette, there is no mistaking her brush stroke, her etches and even the very colours which seem to belong to only her and bend and twist with every new take.

Catrin’s latest show at Storiel Bangor, Belonging, provides a perfect setting for her works of pure Welshness, which complement and contrast perfectly alongside the gallery’s social history collections from across north Wales, with particular emphasis on Gwynedd

Welshness

Welshness, and the experience of living in Wales, act as key cornerstones in Catrin’s work and this unspoken element has obviously translated, as she has forged a path and reputation in Wales, and indeed the world, that is universally loved and admired.

Avid watchers of S4C’s Cymry ar Gynfas (Wales on Canvas, which is a must-see for lovers of Welsh art) will no doubt recognise her, and obsessive music fans might even clock her work in clothing worn by Gwenno Saunders.

One of Catrin’s passions is holding workshops for schoolchildren and special needs groups of all ages throughout Wales; such is her strong connection to our people and our land, not to mention her ongoing desire to awaken the undeniable flow of artistry in all our veins.

She shared: “I was brought up in a small community full of art, music and literature, and I want to pass my joy of art and culture to everyone of every age. I’m very happy that children I’ve painted with in schools always say hello to me when I’m shopping or walking on the street.”

An incredible 38 paintings have made it to the exhibition, and seeing them together makes for a dazzling, intoxicating experience.

Key themes she’s returned to include those places that mean so much to her, from Porthdinllaen and Machynlleth, to Aberdyfi, Aberdaron and, of course, Pwllheli. The deep, soulful connection she has to her surroundings, her cynefin, could not be clearer.

Magical beasts

Catrin’s abstracts, too, make a very welcome addition, with some beautiful representations of magical beasts, movement, music, voice and so much more.

Unafraid to be boxed in by her reputation for bold colours, many of the works are more muted, with controlled and almost monochrome colour choices which provide balance and pause for thought.

These are grounded perfectly by smaller domestic snapshots of dressers, table settings and transcendental, dreamlike scenes – dreams we could only wish for.

Discussing the inspiration for the exhibition, Catrin said: “In the summer months, when I’m not so busy working in schools or on community art projects, I get a chance to draw, read, go to galleries and listen to music of all kinds – this is the time for me to work in my sketchbook collecting new ideas.”

“The sketchbook and drawing work is always very difficult – especially for new and different works – but I’ve found that having a good initial drawing means that I can create anything. For example there is a large oil on canvas painting in Cwt Tatws, ‘Canu yn y blodau / Singing in the flowers’, which I developed from drawings I had prepared on textile material and then made into gowns/capes inspired by listening to Gwenno and Lleuwen’s music.”

She shared: “Welshness – or rather the experience of living in Wales – is an obvious theme in my work. Elements from my background and upbringing in Meirionnydd insist on inclusion in my work – the home and the farm; the celebrations and the clothing; the music and the Welsh culture; the family traditions and the familiar faces.

“Since moving to the seaside at Pwllheli my work has played with the cliched images of Wales printed onto tourist tea-towels. I’ve also been responding to local maritime industries – the boats and their sails, the harbours and the landscape which seems foreign to me – a hill-farmer’s daughter.”

With works appearing at some of the UK’s most important galleries, it’s a sure sign of Catrin’s renewed vigour and inspiration that those who aren’t able to see her works in person in the north west of the country will also get a chance to see further works hopefully that bit closer to home.

You can see Catrin’s works online or in person at Storiel, Bangor from now up until 5 January.

Watch Catrin’s episode of Cymru ar Gynfas, featuring TV icon Beti George.

Catrin will also be at Storiel this half term leading painting workshops.

For more information and to book, visit Workshop: “Arts Party” with Catrin Williams – Storiel

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

