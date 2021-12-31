Best of 2021: 14-year-old Welsh artist goes viral with stunning painting

When the story of young artist Makenzy Beard first appeared in June, people couldn’t believe their eyes.

The quality of the teenager’s work was incredible. Throughout the intervening six months she continued to bedazzle us with her stunning paintings.

Below is the first story that kicked everything off, with links to subsequent pieces that were similarly as popular.

A painting by a young Welsh artist has gone viral on social media after her artwork was posted online.

Makenzy Beard, a pupil at Bishopton Comprehensive School in Swansea, has gained thousands of plaudits, after her artwork was posted on Twitter by her school, from those gobsmacked that someone so young could paint such an incredibly impressive work of art.

The painting by the Year 9 pupil is of a local farmer named John Tucker.

The incredibly lifelike portrait, that is so good it looks like a photograph, captures the farmer in a hi-vis jacket and a knitted hat.

Makenzy said: “This painting has been tricky. From squeezing in an early five minutes before school to trying to paint a fluorescent jacket in the dark

“John Tucker is a local Oxwich farmer who is never not busy. He was just as much a pleasure to paint as he is in real life.

“His reaction when I showed him the painting was ‘I look so scruffy’, haha!”

Thousands of people have taken to social media to praise the young artist and her artwork.

Congratulations to Makenzy Beard, Year 9, whose painting has been selected for exhibition at the @royalacademy Young Artists’ Summer Show. The work will be on display in London 13th July – 8th August. A fantastic achievement, well done!!! 👏🏼 #bishExpressiveArts #bish21 pic.twitter.com/doN60bKVkR — Bishopston CS (@BishopstonSch) June 29, 2021

One wrote: “There’s a distinct chance that in 14-year-old Makenzy Beard, Wales may have just discovered its greatest living artist.”

One astonished woman added: “Wait…Year 9? I don’t know what that means. How old is this human? If a child painted this, I want to know more…”

Another said: “Staggeringly good!! So talented. It is not only the technical achievement; it evokes an emotional response to a story that draws us in. Congratulations Makenzy Beard – certain you will be a household name before too long.”

Makenzy’s painting is so impressive it has been selected for exhibition at the Royal Academy Young Artists’ Summer Show in London from July 13th to August 8th.

