Best of 2021: Ryan Reynolds’ Netflix film Red Notice available with Welsh language subtitles

Ryan Reynolds sure has endeared himself to the Welsh public since becoming co-owner of Wrexham AFC with fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

The creative and colourful thespian duo have captured hearts and minds in Wales in a number of ways, but none more so than the way they have embraced the Welsh language.

They have given iaith y nefoedd a global audience like it has never had before. A perfect illustration of this was the Netflix blockbuster Red Notice, which rather unexpectedly came with Welsh language subtitles.

Ryan Reynolds’ newly-released Netflix film is available on the streaming service with Welsh language subtitles.

The Wrexham AFC co-owner stars in the action comedy alongside Gal Gadot and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The blockbuster can be watched on Netflix with either Welsh, Polish, French, English, or Arabic subtitles.

The inclusion of Welsh as an option has gone down well, with Wrexham AFC fan Danny Williams tweeting: “Just watching @VancityReynolds new film Red Notice, and I see he has had welsh subtitles been made available on Netflix. Nice touch. #wrexhamfc.”

Reynolds plays renowned art thief, Nolan Booth, who teams up with FBI agent, John Hartley, played by Johnson, in order to catch the criminal, Sarah Black, who is played by Gadot.

The film was written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. It was originally planned for release by Universal Pictures. Netflix acquired the distribution rights on July 8, 2019. It had a limited theatrical release on November 5, before digitally debuting on the platform on November 12.