Best of Iris to visit towns and cities across Wales in 2024  

This February, the Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival will begin its annual grand tour of Britain.

Iris on the Move is sponsored by S4C, and during February, Iris will be visiting Manchester, Belfast, Blackpool, Swansea, Caernarfon, Plymouth, Liverpool, Bangor, Aberystwyth, Bournemouth and Pontardawe, and will be on the road again in May and June visiting Brighton, Abertillery, Porthcawl, Pontypridd, and Blaengarw.

Iris is taking two programmes of short films on tour: Best of Iris 2023, and Falling in love with Iris.

The Best of Iris 2023 includes four winning short films which impressed audiences, including the judges during the Cardiff based festival in October 2023.

This diverse selection of outstanding short films showcases unique stories from around the world.

Grant Vidgen, Festival Manager said: “We have been taking Iris on the Move for the last eight years and we love nothing more than sharing the films that made us proud over the last year.

“We are very proud of all our Iris alumni and their short films, so it is an absolute joy to present our two programmes outside of Cardiff.

“Excellence in storytelling is at the core of the Iris Prize, and our two programmes of shorts will certainly fill your hearts with joy and emotion.”

Iris On The Move 2024 will be visiting the following cities and towns:

Manchester (HOME) Saturday, 3 February

(HOME) Wednesday, 7 February Blackpool (Aunty Social) Thursday, 8 February

(Queen’s Film Theatre) Saturday, 10 February Cardiff (Chapter Arts Centre) Sunday, 11 February

(Taliesin Arts Centre) Monday, 12 February Swansea (Taliesin Arts Centre) Tuesday, 13 February

(Galeri) Wednesday, 14 February Plymouth (Arts University) Thursday 15 February

(Chapter Arts Centre) Sunday, 18 February Liverpool (Fact) Sunday, 18 February

(Pontio) Tuesday, 20 February Bournemouth (Arts University) Friday, 23 February

(Arts Centre) Friday, 23 February Bournemouth (Arts University) Saturday, 24 February

(Arts Centre) Tuesday, 27 February Brighton Fringe , Sunday, 5 May

, Monday, 6 May Abertillery (The Met Theatre) Wednesday, 5 June

(Awel y Mȏr Community Centre) Friday, 7 June Pontypridd (Clwb y Bont) Wednesday, 12 June

If you would like your local cinema to get involved, please contact Iris at [email protected]

The Iris Prize will return this year on Tuesday 8 October – Sunday 13 October 2024.

