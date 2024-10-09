Bethan Gwanas receives highest Welsh accolade in the field of Children’s Books

Bethan Gwanas has been awarded the highest honour in the field of children’s books in Wales, the 2024 Mary Vaughan Jones Award, in celebration of her exceptional contribution to children’s and young people’s literature.

The award is presented every three years by the Books Council of Wales in memory of Mary Vaughan Jones, who died in 1983. It is awarded to a person who has made a special contribution to the field of children’s literature in Wales.

Over her career as an author, Bethan Gwanas has published 51 books for children, young people and adults – for both fluent Welsh speakers and learners.

She has made a wide and valuable contribution to children’s and young people’s literature, and her stories often feature strong and determined female characters, such as Efa in the series Y Melanai.

Classics

Bethan Gwanas has won the Tir na n-Og Award twice – with Llinyn Trôns in 2001 and Sgôr in 2003. Many of her books for children and young people are now considered classics such as Llinyn Trôns, Ceri Grafu, Gwylliaid, Pen Dafad and the Cadi series for younger readers.

Helgard Krause, Chief Executive of the Books Council of Wales said: “Bethan Gwanas’ contribution to children’s and young people’s literature in Wales is exceptional, and it’s a pleasure to present her with the 2024 Mary Vaughan Jones Award in recognition of her many achievements in this field.

“In addition to writing amazing stories, Bethan is passionate about promoting reading and Welsh-language books, and she works tirelessly with schools and libraries, and online, to inspire children and young people to read. Many congratulations, Bethan, on this well-deserved award.”

Shock

Bethan Gwanas said: “I had such a shock. I was in a meeting when all of a sudden, the Books Council boss walked in: “Bethan, you thought you were here for a meeting, but…” It felt like a cross between This Is Your Life and Y Brodyr Bach.

“My first thought was, “Are you mad?” but then I realised: “No, I deserve this!” Some people get a clock after a lifetime of service. I get the Mary Vaughan Jones Award!

“And yes, I’m over the moon and thank you from the bottom of my heart for this honour. It means the world to me.”

Bethan Gwanas was raised in Brithdir near Dolgellau. After graduating in French from the University of Aberystwyth she worked in a number of jobs, including with VSO in Nigeria, sourcing extras for S4C TV programme Rownd a Rownd, leading activities such as canoeing and climbing at the Glan-llyn outdoor activity centre, and presenting Welsh-language TV shows on gardening and travelling.

A special event will be held in November to celebrate Bethan’s achievement and present her with the award in the company of family and friends from the book world and beyond.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

