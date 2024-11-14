Bilingual Welsh message appears on advertising screen… in Glasgow

An eagle-eyed poster on popular social media platform Bluesky, took a picture of something you don’t see every day in Scotland – an advertising screen featuring the Welsh language.

The message to consumers from Scottish Power’s Energy Network about what to do in the event of a power cut appeared to be addressing what must admittedly be an incredibly niche audience of Welsh speakers in the Scottish city

Posting the picture on the social media site which has seen its membership rocket after millions of people deserted Elon Musk’s Twitter/X platform, Padraig Durnin quipped: ‘Some corporate outreach to the southside of Glasgow’s Welsh-speaking community.’

There were certainly many amused Welsh Bluesky users in the replies to the Padraig’s post…



When Nation Cymru alerted the energy provider of the errant screen, they were grateful of us contacting them and took it all in good humour.

A spokesperson for SP Energy Networks said: “It’s great to see our winter campaign adverts getting noticed and making sure people know what to do in the event of a power cut.

“While our bilingual version shows that 105 is 105 in any language (!), we’ll make sure the ad only runs where it’s supposed to.

“In the meantime, we hope the people of Glasgow enjoyed their brief introduction to the beauty of this wonderful language. Iechyd da!”

