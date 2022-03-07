Black Lives Matter placards go on display at St Fagans museum

Placards from 2020 Black Lives Matter protests have been added to the collection on display at St Fagans National Museum of History.

The placards were donated to the National Museum of Wales collection following demonstrations in the summer of 2020. The display also includes a megaphone used at one of the protests and an information display to better inform the public.

The display also includes photographs and accounts by activists who took part.

In May 2020, George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, sparking anti-racist protests around the world. Demonstrations and marches were held across Wales including in Cardiff, Swansea and Aberystwyth.

Sioned Hughes, Head of Public History and Archaeology at Amgueddfa Cymru, said: “Collecting contemporary material is a core part of Amgueddfa Cymru’s work, to ensure that the national collection represents the diverse experiences of people living in Wales today and in the past.”

“It is important that we display these placards in the Wales is…gallery to tell the story of the Black Lives Matter movement in Wales and its impact on communities.”

Amgueddfa Cymru is a family of seven museums and a collections centre, which are all free to enter thanks to the support of the Welsh Government. Together, it is home to the nation’s art, history and science collections, which will continue to grow so that they can be used and enjoyed by both present and future generations.

