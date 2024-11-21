Bluey in Cymraeg: A global favourite now in Welsh

Llinos Dafydd

There’s something truly magical about bedtime stories in a child’s own language. For Welsh families, that magic just got a little brighter with the arrival of Nos Da Ystlum Ffrwythau, the first-ever Welsh adaptation of Bluey.

The blue heeler pup, who has charmed families around the world with her playful antics and heartfelt lessons, now speaks Cymraeg – thanks to Gwasg Rily and adaptor, Hanna Hopwood.

For those unfamiliar with Bluey, she’s far more than just another children’s character. The Australian animated series has become a global phenomenon, capturing hearts with its imaginative storytelling and warm family dynamics.

Parents love it as much as their kids, and the show has sparked laughter, discussions, and even a few tears in households worldwide. But what does it mean to bring Bluey to Wales – and why does it matter?

We spoke to Hanna to find out more about her journey adapting Bluey into Welsh, her personal connection to the project, and what she hopes this iconic pup can bring to Cymraeg-speaking families.

Bluey in Cymraeg

The global success of Bluey is undeniable, with the series captivating families in countless countries and translated into numerous languages on TV and in print.

And the Welsh connection to Bluey doesn’t end with this new adaptation. One of the show’s animators, Owain Emanuel, hails from Bridgend and now works in Brisbane, bringing Bluey’s adventures to life.

For Hanna, creating the Welsh version of the books was about much more than just adding another language to the list.

“The popularity of Bluey means its stories have reached families in many languages around the world,” she explains. “The Welsh adaptations will allow children to enjoy the stories and characters without having to switch to English, and help them view Welsh as a language of the world.”

For Welsh-speaking families, this is about more than just representation—it’s about fostering a deeper connection to Cymraeg in a way that feels natural and fun. Hanna believes Bluey offers a unique opportunity to do just that.

“It’s almost impossible to escape Bluey’s presence on the television, or on children’s toys, clothes, and bookshelves!” she says. “Being able to hear Bluey and her friends speak Welsh will open another very relevant area of discussion for families and will allow children to connect through their own language with these much-loved characters.”

The joys and challenges of adaptation

Adapting Bluey into Welsh wasn’t without its challenges, but for Hanna, it was also a rewarding experience. Collaboration played a key role, with Hanna working closely alongside experienced editors at Gwasg Rily, including Eiry Miles.

“I have been part of a team working on adaptations of the stories, and it has been a great experience to benefit from collaboration with experienced editors,” Hanna explains.

One of the biggest challenges was staying true to Bluey’s distinctive voice and playful charm. Fans of the show will recognise quirky terms like ‘trifficult’, used by Bluey and Bingo to describe something tricky and difficult. Bringing those into Welsh required creativity and ingenuity.

“One of the best things about Bluey are the repeated sayings that give some of the characters their personalities,” Hanna shares. “Adapting these into Welsh has been a particular challenge, or ‘trifficult’ as Bluey and Bingo would say, and, as with all challenges, finding a solution has been a joy.”

True to Bluey’s roots

Another key decision was whether to localise certain cultural references or retain Bluey’s Australian identity. Hanna believes it was important to stay true to Bluey’s roots.

“As translators worldwide know, there are many choices to be made in tackling a text, including whether one follows a domestication or a foreignization approach,” she explains.

“Part of the pleasure of offering Bluey in Welsh is also to give children in Wales the opportunity to learn about aspects of Australian culture.

While it might have been possible to change references to Australian football to rugby, let’s say, it was felt, for many reasons, that presenting Bluey in her own surroundings would be better.”

A family favourite with universal appeal

Hanna’s personal connection to Bluey as both a mam and a fan deeply shaped her approach to the project. For her, Bluey is more than just a children’s show – it speaks to parents just as much as it does to children, offering moments of connection and insight for the whole family.

“Bluey is such a lovely, clever, and funny series that appeals to the whole family,” she says. “There are even social media accounts and a podcast dedicated to adult fans of the show. My friends and I often swap ‘memes’ of Chilli’s wise words or other snippets from the show that resonate with us.”

One episode that particularly stands out to Hanna is ‘Baby Race,’ where Chilli, Bluey’s mother, feels like she’s failing as a parent. “Her friend turns to her at the end and says: ‘you’re doing great,’” Hanna recalls.

“It’s just what we all need to hear sometimes.” For Hanna, it’s this relatability and warmth that makes Bluey so special – and why it’s a joy to bring it to Welsh families.

What does this mean for Welsh children’s media?

While Hanna celebrates the arrival of global hits like Bluey in Welsh, she also hopes to see this adaptation as part of a wider conversation about Welsh-language media.

“While it’s great to see adaptations of works that are popular on the global stage available in Welsh, I would hope that this is always seen alongside the development of works that are of and from Wales,” she says.

“Let’s not forget that Sam Tân’s success flowed in the other direction, from Wales and Welsh into well over 20 languages, which is fantastic… or as Bluey and her family would say: wackadoo!”

Whether you’re a lifelong Bluey fan or discovering her for the first time, this magical adaptation is full of play, imagination, and heartwarming moments.

Time to cuddle up and let Bluey bring a little extra laughter in Cymraeg.

Nos Da Ystlum Ffrwythau is available now in all good bookshops across Cymru and online.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

