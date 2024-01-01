Book review: IMPACT/Ardrawiad by Angharad Pearce Jones

Tess Powell

Angharad Pearce Jones is a prolific Welsh artist whose work often centres around Welsh identity, politics, feminism, and pop culture.

She’s created on both a global and national scale and has been featured in galleries throughout Wales.

The handsomely produced volume IMPACTArdrawiad takes a peek into the productive life and works of Angharad with a particular focus on her 2023 exhibition at the Canolfan y Celfyddydau in Aberystwyth.

Context

The book both sets out her working practice and sets it in a wider context. As her fellow Welsh artist, writer and curator Anthony Shapland puts it: “When we consider sculptors working with metal we think of Serra, Judd or Caro – minimalist, formally structured works where the material is allowed to rust, to display its heft and weight and strength.

“While Angharad does all of these we also get wallpaper, pattern and paint; we are allowed to touch, play and interact. There is an understanding of her lineage, but a disregard for any gallery conventions and an acknowledgement that her work takes its starting point not solely from the accepted and understood notions of art, but also from the world that we inhabit. We are a product of our time, it all exists simultaneously.”

Interrogation

Now when it comes to sculpture, I am no connoisseur, yet I find the meaning and construction in Jones’ pieces to have, as the name suggests, impact.

Dylan Huw writes that the works as displayed in the exhibition are “an interrogation of the notion of impact itself,” and in the artist’s own words, are about choice, which stems from her reaction to “increased divisions in British society following the Brexit referendum.”