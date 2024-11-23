Book Review: V + Fo – The bold, bilingual rom-com Cymru needs

Llinos Dafydd

Every so often, a novel comes along that feels like a breath of fresh air.

Gwenno Gwilym’s V + Fo is exactly that – a vibrant, bilingual rom-com that breaks new ground in Cymraeg literature.

This isn’t just another love story; it’s an unfiltered dive into the messy realities of family life, separation, and co-parenting, all set against the backdrop of a Cymru that’s as complex and multifaceted as its characters.

The story follows a couple navigating the highs and lows of parenting while no longer together.

It’s a setup ripe for drama, but Gwenno Gwilym’s approach is refreshingly real. The novel doesn’t sugarcoat the difficulties of maintaining a family dynamic when love has faltered, nor does it shy away from the linguistic chaos that makes Welsh homes so unique.

Under the skin

What sets V + Fo apart is its language.

The Welsh is rich in dialect, raw and local, pulling readers into a rhythm that feels alive and familiar to anyone who’s grown up around it.

In contrast, the English is more formal – a reflection of the dual identities many in Cymru navigate every day. It can be challenging at times, switching gears between the two, but that’s the point.

Gwenno Gwilym’s linguistic choices aren’t just a stylistic device; they’re a bold statement about the realities of modern Wales. It’s a reminder that Welsh isn’t one thing, and neither is Wales.

Beyond its language, the novel’s greatest strength lies in its characters. Gwenno Gwilym has a knack for writing people who feel achingly real – flawed, funny, frustrating, and deeply human.

It’s storytelling that gets under your skin and stays there.

Outside the box

What first drew me to V a Fo, though, wasn’t the novel itself but the marketing.

Short, snappy clips on social media showcased the book in a way that felt fresh and relevant.

Gwasg y Bwthyn’s investment in this kind of promotion is exactly what we need more of in Cymraeg publishing. In a time of cutbacks, it’s vital to think outside the box to reach new readers – and this is a brilliant example of how to do it.

These videos weren’t just trailers; they were windows into the energy and heart of the book, created to connect with readers who might not otherwise pick up a Cymraeg novel.

It felt fresh, relevant, and, crucially, modern – meeting audiences where they are rather than waiting for them to come to the shelves.

And it didn’t stop there. Gwasg y Bwthyn also produced coasters for this year’s Eisteddfod Genedlaethol, complete with QR codes linking directly to the first chapter of the novel.

It’s not just about selling a book; it’s about growing a readership. Campaigns like this bring Cymraeg literature into the digital conversation, engaging younger, more diverse audiences who might not otherwise feel seen or catered to.

A must-read

The Cymraeg literature landscape needs more novels like V + Fo. It’s a reminder that Welsh writing can be just as daring, messy, and modern as the lives it portrays.

Gwenno Gwilym’s unfiltered insight into contemporary Cymru – its culture, its language, its people – feels vital, timely, and long overdue.

This is more than just a love story or a family drama; it’s a window into the Cymru we live in now, told with a voice that’s fresh, fearless, and unmistakably Gwenno Gwilym.

If you’re looking for a novel that’ll challenge your assumptions about what Cymraeg literature can be – and make you laugh, cry, and think along the way – V + Fo is the book for you.

Melys, moes, mwy, a go dda Gwenno a Gwasg y Bwthyn!

V + Fo is available from all good bookshops.

