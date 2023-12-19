Book traces history of the influential clothing labels of Massimo Osti

A new book documenting the history of the clothing labels of the Bologna designer Massimo Osti is set to be published.

The book, MAGNETIC is about the late Osti’s C.P. Company, Boneville and Stone Island labels and how they came to prominence in the UK from the mid-eighties through to the early nineties – famously adopted by football casuals as essential terrace wear.

Co-written by Tony Rivers from Mountain Ash, Tony and co-author James Burnett have been working on the book for just over two years.

“With the amount of content and photos we had a year ago we could have published the book then, but we knew there was a lot more depth and detail to the story,” said Tony.

“We wanted to tell our readers as much as possible about the rise of the labels, so since then we’ve added another hundred pages on top of our original estimate of two hundred pages.

“It’s been a journey and a half and as I’ve been told, it’s been a real labour of love.”

The book addresses not only how Osti’s labels were adopted over here, but how it was such an important period for fashion in the UK.

“We’ve had a great team of professionals with us in the design and proof-reading departments and I don’t think we’ve left any stone unturned,” said Tony.

“Many of the photos have a story of their own and we’ve not only covered how Osti’s labels came to fruition here but also how it was such a key period for fashion and menswear.

“We’ve had such lovely support from fellow Osti aficionados throughout the whole process and we’re really looking forward to people seeing the end product.”

If you would like to purchase a copy of MAGNETIC, please e-mail [email protected], providing your full name and address.

