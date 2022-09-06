Boost for Swansea’s Welsh language music scene as new project launches

Menter Iaith Abertawe, Swansea’s Welsh language initiative, has revealed details of a new project which will see a series of Welsh language, bilingual and multilingual live music events staged across Swansea over the course of the next two years.

The project aims to build on the current Welsh language music scene in the city, offering a regular stage for artists from the area and beyond.

Free tickets for all events will be available to Learn Welsh Swansea Bay Region students thanks to support from Academi Hywel Teifi.

Running alongside the events will be a weekly music club for young people in collaboration with Urdd Gorllewin Morgannwg.

These sessions will offer the opportunity to develop skills such as song writing and recording techniques through the medium of Welsh. As the project progresses over the course of the two years, these young people will also be able to take part in the organising and programming of further events, as well as having the opportunity to take to the stage themselves.

Adwaith

Tomos Jones, Menter Iaith Abertawe’s Head Officer, said “We know that music can be a great introduction to languages, with the success of artists such as the Super Furry Animals, Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci, and more recently, Adwaith and Sage Todz inspiring many to take an interest in the Welsh language.

“We want to emphasise that these events are open to all – you don’t need to understand the words to enjoy great music!”.

Nia Eleri Johns, Urdd Gorllewin Morgannwg’s Arts Officer, said “The intention for the music club will be to attract groups of young people who enjoy different aspects of the music world and give them the opportunity to learn different skills, ranging from recording to composing.

“These opportunities will be important to show them the opportunities that are available and even encourage them to consider a career in the industry.

“One thing we’re particularly keen to establish is a new band or group who will have opportunities to perform together as part of this project. It will also be great to invite a variety of guests to speak with the young people and share their experiences”.

The first dates, programmed in collaboration with the Swansea Music Hub and PYST, featuring headline sets from Parisa Fouladi, Bryn Fôn, HMS Morris and many more, are on sale now. Tickets are available here or in person through Siop Tŷ Tawe.

This project runs in conjunction with a previously announced live sessions project which offers a further digital platform for artists, as well as continuing to introduce the Welsh language to varied spaces across the city.

Full dates September – December 2022:

15.9 – Parisa Fouladi + Mabli (Mission Gallery)

16.9 – Mei Gwynedd a’r Band + Wigwam (Tŷ Tawe)

23.9 – Chroma + SYBS + Red Telephone (Elysium)

6.10 – N’famady Kouyate + Tom Emlyn (COPR)

8.10 – Gafael Tir (Tŷ Tawe)

15.10 – R*E*P*E*A*T: Breichiau Hir + The Night School (Tŷ Tawe)

21.10 – Bryn Fôn + Derw (Tŷ Tawe)

29.10 – Worldcub + Awst (The Bunkhouse)

4-6.11 – Swansea Fringe

18.11 – Burum (Tŷ Tawe)

24.11 – NAWR: Ffrancon + Sachasom (Tŷ Tawe)

3.12 – HMS Morris + Ynys (Bunkhouse)

8.12 – Gareth Bonello + Lowri Evans (COPR)

Events enquiries: swyddfa@menterabertawe.org

Weekly music club enquiries: niaeleri@urdd.org

