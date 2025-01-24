Bright Light Bright Light shares touching song in support of animal rescue charity

Stephen Price

Welsh singer-songwriter Bright Light Bright Light has released a poignant new single dedicated to his rescue cat, Sunny, who died last year – with funds from each sale going to the rescue centre that brought the two together.

Bright Light Bright Light is the moniker of Rod Thomas, a Welsh-born, New York and London-based singer, songwriter, and producer.

Known for his blend of dance-pop and profound lyricism, he has garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase worldwide.

Sunny, named after the singer’s cat, features is available digitally and as a limited edition orange 12″ vinyl from today.

Growing acclaim

This release marks his first new material since the success of his 2024 album, ‘Enjoy Youth’, which achieved Top 10 status on the UK Album Sales Chart and secured the #1 spot on the UK Indie Breakers Chart.

‘Sunny’ is a deeply personal composition dedicated to Bright Light Bright Light’s rescue cat, Sunny, who passed away on August 31st.

Sunny was not only a cherished companion but also featured in the artwork of ‘Enjoy Youth’.

The track showcases the vocal talents of fellow cat-loving artists Beth Hirsch – renowned for her work on Air’s ‘Moon Safari’, and Ivor Novello-nominated singer-songwriter Nerina Pallot.

The song’s emotive string arrangements are crafted by Sophie Galpin, currently touring with Dua Lipa’s live band.

Tribute

Departing from the vibrant dance-pop essence of ‘Enjoy Youth’, ‘Sunny’ delves into a more sentimental realm, highlighting Bright Light Bright Light’s adeptness in orchestration and arrangement. This slow-burning ballad serves as a heartfelt tribute to his late feline friend.

Bright Light Bright Light said: “Among the chaos of touring, politics and news cycles, adopting Sunny was an incredible reminder that life is amazing.

“It was my greatest honour to be able to give him a safe and loving home for the three years we had together. I now volunteer at Bideawee, his rescue shelter, and being able to care for animals in need is such a gift.

“Making music is my passion, and I’m so lucky to be able to do that for a living, but caring for animals is just so rewarding and so healing. It makes me very proud.”

In honour of Sunny’s memory, $2 from each sale will be donated to Bideawee, the esteemed animal rescue organisation from which Sunny was adopted in 2021.

Established in 1903, Bideawee is one of the USA’s oldest animal welfare and pet adoption organisations, dedicated to rescuing and placing homeless cats and dogs into loving homes.

With locations in New York City, Wantagh, and Westhampton, Bideawee’s mission is to create and strengthen the human-animal bond through compassionate care and community engagement.

A second chance

Bright Light Bright Light told Nation.Cymru: “Sunny was a rescue cat who was dumped in a paint bucket at the animal shelter.

“He had a lot of trauma when I adopted him but he loved listening to Grace Jones and napping under the disco balls in my apartment.

“He was a kind soul with a big heart and I absolutely loved him more than anything in the world.

“He would chime in when I recorded live sessions at home and even purred along when people like Sandra Bernhard, Justin Vivian Bond and Scarlet Envy came over to record. He died of congestive heart failure on August 31st.”

The limited edition orange 12″ vinyl of ‘Sunny’ is now available, with a portion of proceeds aiding Bideawee’s ongoing efforts to provide care and find homes for animals in need.

Follow Bright Light Bright Light on his website | Instagram | X | Facebook | Youtube | Spotify

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

