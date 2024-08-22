Brilliant gesture by Charlatans’ frontman after New Order gig is cancelled

Following the cancellation of the New Order gig in Cardiff Bay, Tim Burgess – the frontman of support band The Charlatans, has put money behind the bar at a city centre pub to allow fans to get together and have a drink this evening.

Posting on X, Tim wrote that £500 would made available at Tiny Rebel on Womanby Street for fans who had made the journey to the Welsh capital ahead of the cancellation of the show.

He said: From 6pm tonight there’ll be £500 behind the bar at @TinyRebelCdff – it’s open all day so you can head down there early. Liam has promised that the tunes will be amazing (plenty of Charlatans and New Order). A chance for those who have travelled to get together. Sorry again, Tim.

He added that fans should keep proof of their ticket to claim free drinks and urged fans to tweet him pics and updates from the pub.

From 6pm tonight there’ll be £500 behind the bar at @TinyRebelCdff – it’s open all day so you can head down there early. Liam has promised that the tunes will be amazing (plenty of Charlatans and New Order). A chance for those who have travelled to get together. Sorry again Tim pic.twitter.com/ZoM1cS7aAO — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) August 22, 2024

Tonight’s headline gig by New Order in Cardiff has been cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions.

The show, part of the Cardiff Bay series of concerts was to feature the legendary Manchester band with support from The Charlatans.

A statement from the promoters read: “Important information about tonight’s event

“Unfortunately due to extreme weather including severe winds, tonight’s New Order show has been cancelled on health and safety grounds. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and your refund will be automatically processed.

“We will continue to monitor the weather but are assured that Becky Hill and Tiesto events will remain unaffected.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

