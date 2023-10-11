Brilliant Max Boyce mural is unveiled in his home town

A wonderful piece of street art depicting Welsh folk hero Max Boyce has appeared in his home town of Glynneath.

The mural, created by one of Wales’ leading street artists Steve ‘Jenks’ Jenkins, has appeared on the side of the Dinas Rock pub, who donated the space on their wall for the artwork.

In a post on Facebook the artist wrote: ‘My way of wishing Max Boyce a happy 80th birthday, even got to say hello to the legend!!

‘I’ve been a fan of your jokes, poems and songs since I was a youngster and my Dad used to play your records while I was going off to sleep. Thank you for the laughs!!

‘Thank you to the Dinas Rock Pub for donating the wall for my project.

‘Also huge thanks to Richard Bradbeer for the use of his design for the fantastic rugby dragon!!!’

The artwork is situated opposite the recently unveiled statue of the singer.

The popular comedian, singer and entertainer, who received the Freedom of the Borough of Neath Port Talbot in honour of his charity work and lifelong commitment to his community in 2014, has sold more than two million albums in a career going back to the 1970s.

Max celebrated his 80th birthday just a few days before the unveiling, which was performed by Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford and the Lord Lieutenant of West Glamorgan, Louise Fleet.

The statue, created by renowned local artist Rubin Eynon, facse Abernant Park – the home of Max Boyce’s beloved Glynneath RFC.

