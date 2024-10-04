Brook Fox releases new single, ‘Time’ today

Stephen Price

Promising Welsh pop artist, Brook Fox, has released his latest single ‘Time’ today, but celebrating might have to wait a few hours as he juggles his music career with full time studies.

Brook Fox is a singer-songwriter hailing from the small town of Burry Port in Carmarthenshire.

With a fast-growing legion of fans on social media, Brook quickly grew obsessed with songwriting throughout the 2020 pandemic, idolising the likes of Ed Sheeran and Gerry Cinnamon for both their catchy songs and one man band performances.

Drawing inspiration from his personal experiences, his music combines down to earth lyrics with pop, folk and indie influences, offering a fresh and authentic soundscape.

Brook has been honing his craft for years now, performing at local venues and captivating audiences with his solo performances consisting of vocals, guitar, a looper pedal and stomp box.

Time

His new single “Time” revolves around the fleeting nature of time, as “time doesn’t wait for anyone” Sonically, “Time” provides a unique blend of pop, indie and country twang, making it a stand out anthem for your “late long drives.”

Brook told Nation.Cymru: “The lyrics for “Time” were very emotionally charged. Upon writing, the lyrics pretty much fell out of the sky after falling in love, which is where I usually find my best lyrics originating from.

“The verses are very reminiscent of times I spent in love, however the chorus is in the present, addressing that love head on being madly infatuated.”

Brook is a university student at UWTSD in my final year studying music technology and a diehard Catfish and The Bottlemen fan – learning their hit songs “Cocoon” and “7” as a start to his music journey.

He shared: “During the pandemic I’d find myself watching their live sets and interviews and fell in love with both their performance standards and work ethic.

“I also find myself in the cinema frequently, being a fan of both blockbuster and indie media for quite some time.”

Ambition

He has been on the circuit for nearly 3 years, covering most of Wales in small pubs and clubs as a cover artist, keeping his own writing to himself.

He told us: “Only recently have I found the confidence to slowly reveal my art to the world, and to my surprise, the general feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, making me more enthusiastic for future projects.”

The Welsh language is also very important to Brook, having learned in school. He told us: “I often find myself performing a rendition I like to call “the welsh medley” consisting of Sospan Fach, Yma O Hyd and Land of my Fathers.”

As for his latest single, he plans to play the track and other unreleased material at future gigs, including festivals over the course of 2025.

He shared: “I’m ambitious yet confident I can land supporting slots and a headline show locally in the coming months.”

Watch this space!

