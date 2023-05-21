Watch: Bryn Cartwright returns to site of famous Twin Town scene at rugby club

It’s one of the most famous scenes in Welsh film history. Just one of the many hilarious moments in the much loved 1997 crime comedy Twin Town.

The moment inept Fatty Lewis (the late great Huw Ceredig) falls off his ladder while working on the rugby club run by unscrupulous builder Bryn Cartwright (superbly played by William Thomas) sees his sons the Lewis Twins (stellar duo Rhys Ifans and Llyr Evans) leave a trail of destruction in their search for compo for their old man, sparked one of the most popular memes and gifs.

It’s the moment Bryn Cartwright leans out of the clubhouse window and sees Fatty Lewis lying prostrate on the ground, prompting him to utter the immortal words: “f*cking twat”.

The scene was shot at Bonymaen RFC, which has retained its links with the movie ever since.

Fast forward more than 25 years and Bryn Cartwright, aka William Thomas, was back at the scene of that magic movie moment after being invited to open the part of the clubhouse which was used as Bryn’s office in the movie, which was damaged by Storm Eunice back last year.

Today it’s been transformed into a game analysis room with all the work done by club volunteers (not Fatty Lewis).

It was the culmination of a series of tweets that sparked a search for the actor by the rugby club who were keen to get him back on familiar ground.

Only happy to oblige, the actor cut the ribbon to reopen the game analysis room. William was also on hand to help the club celebrate their winning of the League 1 West Central title, and posed with the squad in a team photo.

