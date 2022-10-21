Butetown women take centre stage for Black History Month at the Senedd

An annual lecture in honour of Wales’ first black headteacher and Cardiff community activist Betty Campbell MBE will be hosted at the Senedd this Black History Month.

Paired with a screening of the documentary Black and Welsh and a conversation session with its director Liana Stewart who was brought up in Butetown, the two events at the Senedd next Thursday, 27 October, will place Welsh black identity, and the community of Butetown, centre-stage.

Held in partnership with Monumental Welsh Women and Cardiff Council, the midday lecture at the Pierhead Building, Cardiff Bay, will be delivered by Newport-based Professor Olivette Otele, on the topic ‘Celebrating the Infinite Power of Education’.

Later the same day, the Senedd hosts a 6pm screening of Black and Welsh, which examines the history and future of Black identity in modern Wales.

The screening is followed by an In Conversation session with film-maker Liana Stewart, from Butetown, discussing her life and inspiration for the documentary.

‘Making Butetown proud’

“I’m really excited to have the documentary I’m most proud of, Black and Welsh, screened at the Senedd in the heart of Cardiff,” Liana Stewart said.

“My ancestors came through these docklands, and I grew up here, so I have a deep connection.

“I hope I am making the local community of Butetown proud and I’m excited that the film will be introduced to the many visitors that come through Cardiff Bay to hear the black and Welsh experience.”

Prof Olivette Otele said: “Betty Campbell was instrumental in my journey as a scholarly activist. It is an immense honour to give the first keynote for the Betty Campbell Monument Lecture.”

Elin Jones MS, Llywydd of the Senedd, said: “Driven by passion and determination, both women have amplified the voices of Welsh black people. Betty Campbell’s enduring drive and energy continues to inspire and I’m looking forward to hearing Professor Otele speak.

“As a celebrated film and documentary creator from Butetown, Liana Stewart’s session is sure to be as interesting and informative as her documentary Black and Welsh. I’m pleased to welcome Liana to the Senedd.”

People’s pride

The 30-minute documentary Black and Welsh celebrates people’s pride in being Welsh, alongside experiences of racism and the uncomfortable and difficult situations people continue to face, spoken in their own words.

Throughout October, the film is also being shown in the Senedd. The film, produced by ie ie Productions, won a Bafta Cymru award in 2021 for Best Director: Factual.

The sessions with Liana Stewart and the Betty Campbell Monument Lecture are both open to the public who can book their attendance on the Senedd website.

