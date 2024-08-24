Cabaret season launched at Wales Millennium Centre

Wales Millennium Centre has given details of its highly anticipated autumn Cabaret season – promising the very best in drag, comedy, burlesque, live music and more to the iconic Welsh venue.

Local drag star Catrin Feelings has helped launch the season, which kicks off on 6 September, with a brand new trailer released today.

As a firm and popular fixture in Cardiff’s nightlife and cultural scene, Cabaret promises to continue serving emerging and eclectic talent like nowhere else in Wales.

Cabaret goers old and new won’t be disappointed with the talent on offer as the nights draw in.

Supremo Andrew Pepper hot-foots it from London’s famed Crazy Coqs for one night only in House of Pepper, while Shafeeq Shajahan brings a cabaret odyssey that peels back layers of his queer, Muslim heritage in Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

Experimental cabaret night Clumsy Cabaret: Comic Book Strip-tease brings a combination of drag, burlesque and live singing for a night of superhero and villain themed acts.

There’s celebrations of queer icons gone by in The Golden Gays: The Golden Games, a musical journey through The Golden Girls’ favourite game shows, and the return of Cabaret favourite Tracey Collins in Bingo & the City with Samantha Groans, her brand new musical comedy extravaganza.

And Morgan James is back to weave his story growing up in a 1980s Welsh mining town with George Michael’s greatest songs in Outside: My Stories… His Music.

Sensational

Social media comedy sensations also get their turn at the mic. The award-winning Eleanor Conway demands equal pleasure for straight women in the bedroom in Talk Dirty To Me, and Christopher Hall tells of his life as a ‘boy who’s a big girly really’ in Girl For All Seasons.

After a sell-out appearance at Cabaret last year, star of Drag Race Down Under Rhys Nicholson is back too with their new Edinburgh Fringe hit show Huge Big Party Congratulations!

Everyone can find a show that suits them at Cabaret this autumn. There’s stand-up rugby theatre with comic actor Stewart Wright and a host of rugby stars in The Ultimate Rugby Quiz.

Donna Marie – known for her glorious Lady Gaga impersonation – is back for an evening of singing and dancing in The Greatest of Shows Returns. Smut Slam will be making space for you to tell your hot stories under the theme of ‘Cuddle Up’ at their horny-for-hygge storytelling open mic night.

There’s even a place for satanists, as the Creepy Boys invite you to a 13th birthday party that you’d be cursed to miss.

There’s plenty of room for homegrown Welsh talent too. There’s a warm welcome back to sell-out drag coven CŴM RAG, who have risen from the dead for an all-new Halloween show Nos Galan Gay-AF.

Learning disabled drag troupe House of Deviant will also get us into a spooky mood with their ‘Slay’ance, as well as teaming up again with inclusive band Vaguely Artistic for two shows this season – sing-a-longs in Who Do You Think You Are? and kicking off the festive season with their Not Quite Christmas, Christmas Show.

Also returning for a night of real life stories, poetry and spectacular performances is Asian Purrsuasion, celebrating up-and-coming QTPOC artists.

After a hit debut season in the spring, Cabaret For Kids also returns with even more eclectic family fun this Autumn.

The Big Maths Game Show– fresh from yet another run at the Edinburgh Fringe – uses humour and competitive games to communicate the joy of numbers.

Seska is Cooking Up Fun in a show that’s crazier than finding a penguin in your fridge, while professor of incredibly stupid magic KIZZA serves up absurdly chaotic magical disasters for a slightly older audience.

Tickets for most shows have remained at £15, with Cabaret for Kids shows starting at £7 and discounts available on every performance for under 30s, students, disabled people, and the unwaged.

See the full season information and purchase tickets at www.wmc.org.uk/cabaret.

