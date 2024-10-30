Calan Gayaf: Raising spirits with Welsh drag queens

S4C’s youth channel, Hansh is set to unveil a spectacularly unique programme for Halloween this year, streaming across S4C’s digital platforms.

Described as “an unforgettable evening as the Queens Cŵm Rag, the vibrant London Welsh drag queens, take the Cabaret stage at the iconic Millennium Centre in Cardiff”.

This show promises a mix of wicked women, vampiric voices, and “spine-tingling performances” delivered through comedy, song, and poetry.

Viewers can tune in to the Calan Gayaf show on S4C Clic, iPlayer, and Hansh and S4C YouTube channels on Halloween night, October 31st.

Cŵm Rag

Two years ago, Hansh spotlighted the remarkable Queens Cŵm Rag in a documentary available on YouTube, and now they’re back for an even more thrilling celebration.

Expect fan-favourite characters Bopa Rhys, Lasagne Sheets, CeCe, Nessa and Oberon, along with a talented lineup featuring Ceri Grafu and Aneurin Heaven.

Hansh aims to showcase the creativity and vibrancy of Wales’ youth through diverse storytelling and captivating performances – and creating trouble.

Through their Hansh brand, S4C we aim to reach viewers between 16-34 years old with social first content.

The genre mix is broad but we are particularly keen for the following: Relevant comedy which is sharp and shareable; Strong, visual factual stories, with a big heart, about subjects that matter to the target audience.

Mischief

For Halloween S4C Clic will have a collection of spooky programmes including Cysgu efo Ysbrydion (Sleeping with Ghosts) also from Hansh.

Guto Rhun, commissioning editor for Hansh, stated: “Hansh is dedicated to entertaining and sometimes surprising our audience, always with a cheeky smile. Calan Gayaf is a mischievous breath of fresh air!

“Everyone deserves to experience the fabulousness of Queens Cŵm Rag – they are delightfully bonkers and stunning all at once. Join the fun, if you dare… what could be better on Halloween night?”

