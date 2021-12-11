Call Centre boss TV star Neville Wilshire has died

The star of The Call Centre TV series Neville Wilshire has died.

The boss of the Swansea call centre which was the subject of a BBC fly-on-the-wall reality TV series came to prominence for his larger-than-life character and his own unique management style.

Hayley Pearce, who also starred on the Call Centre and who is now a TV presenter with BBC Wales, posted a moving tribute on Twitter.

The former tea lady wrote: “He was more than a boss to me. He was like family. The memories we made together are ones I will cherish and talk about for the rest of my life.

“I can’t thank him enough for believing in me. He changed my life. RIP. Truly gutted.”

The circumstances surrounding the death of the father of four who was in his early sixties are currently unknown.