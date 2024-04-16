Campaign launched to develop Wrexham’s Museum of Two Halves

Work is currently well underway on the refurbishment and redevelopment of Wrexham Museum, transforming it into a brand new national attraction.

The project was given the green light last year and when complete will encompass a museum dedicated to the history and heritage of Wrexham city and county as well as the creation of a brand new national football museum for Wales.

To help gain public engagement a national survey campaign has been launched so that people can get involved to give their input and help develop a groundbreaking brand for the new attraction.

Wrexham: Museum of Two Halves

Due to open in 2026, the project will see the current Wrexham Museum building on Regent street totally refurbished and redeveloped into a brand new national attraction.

One half will be an enhanced and expanded Wrexham Museum, dedicated to the heritage and history of the city and county; exploring the stories that shaped its communities across the centuries.

The other half will be a new Football Museum for Wales, celebrating Welsh football, past and present, in all its diversity, from grassroots clubs to the national teams, as well as highlighting Wrexham’s historic achievements in the sport.

The project is being supported with funding from Welsh Government and Wrexham Council, with additional support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Wolfson Foundation.

The Museum of Two Halves project has received £1.3m from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Help the new museum stand out from the crowd

A survey has been created that will take around five minutes to complete and is designed to help the project team develop an original, exciting new brand that will raise the museum’s national and international profile.

Residents of Wrexham County Borough and football fans across Wales are invited to take part.

Wrexham Council’s Lead Member for Partnerships and Community Safety, Cllr Paul Roberts, said: “The new museum promises to be something very special, a state of the art national attraction, celebrating the rich heritage of our County Borough alongside the epic and ever growing story of Welsh football, a sport that has occupied a place at the heart of communities in every corner of our country for generations.

“We are thrilled that this new museum will have its home in Wrexham, affectionately known as the ‘spiritual home of Welsh football’, the city where the Welsh Football Association was formed back in 1876.

“We are now asking the public to help us build a brand to give the new museum a distinctive identity that reflects what we value in Wrexham and in Welsh football. The brand will define the look and feel of the new museum, not just logos, colours and imagery, but the whole personality of the museum, it’s values and the way it communicates with its audiences.

“I would encourage everyone to spend just five minutes filling in this survey and help us ensure this new museum stands out from the crowd.”

Complete the survey and find out more HERE

