Search begins for entries for the Cân i Gymru 2023 song contest

S4C is calling on Wales’ musicians and songwriters to send in their songs as the Cân i Gymru 2023 competition officially opens today.

The composer of the winning song will take home the Cân i Gymru trophy and a prize of £5,000, with the second and third also receiving prizes of £2,000 and £1,000.

The song ‘Mae Yna Le’ by Rhydian Meilir, from Cemaes near Machynlleth, was declared the winner earlier this year. With the iconic competition returning in 2023, who will be next to claim their place in the Cân i Gymru hall of fame?

Siôn Llwyd from the company Avanti, which produces the show for S4C, said that he was confident of finding a trove of new Welsh-language music from all over Wales, and beyond.

“Part of the appeal of Cân i Gymru is the fact that we get to hear new music from a range of songwriters – familiar faces and new ones,” he said.

“I would encourage submissions from all music genres to represent the rich variety we have us in Wales today.”

‘Challenging’

Eight songs will be chosen by a panel of industry experts to compete in Cân i Gymru 2023.

And those eight songs will compete against each other live on S4C on Friday night 3 March 2023 at the Aberystwyth Arts Centre, with Elin Fflur and Trystan Ellis-Morris presenting. But the viewers at home will get to choose who will lift the iconic Cân i Gymru trophy by casting their votes by phone.

Elen Rhys, S4C Entertainment and Music Commissioner, said: “After a challenging few years for the arts and live music, this is an opportunity for us to celebrate and put a spotlight on the musical talents we’re fortunate to have here in Wales. The feeling and excitement that comes with this competition is like no other. Go for it.”

The closing date for the Can i Gymru 2023 competition is 3 January. If you’d like to take part, all the details and an application form can be found on the S4C website.

