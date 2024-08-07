Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Can you identify these Welsh superstars made in wax?

07 Aug 2024 2 minute read
Sir Tom Jones and Dame Shirley Bassey (no really!)

We’ve all heard of Madame Tussauds the world famous wax museum in London.

But did you know there was once a lesser known waxwork museum in Great Yarmouth that has garnered a worldwide following more than a decade since it shut its doors.

Louis Tussauds shut in 2012 after its owners took early retirement, and the 150 models were sold to an anonymous buyer for an undisclosed price.

Ever since the waxworks have gained cult status online mainly due to the fact that none of the waxworks actually look like the celebrities they are meant to look like.

Many of the images of the worst of these waxworks regularly pop up on social media and frankly they are enough to haunt your dreams.

Talking of which, we discovered these images of the waxwork heads of two Welsh superstars that were housed in the wax museum, which we were also amazed to discover was in fact Sir Tom Jones and Dame Shirley Bassey.

Well, we did warn you!

Sir Tom Jones waxwork from Louis Tussauds
Dame Shirley Bassey waxwork from Louis Tussauds

Don’t have nightmares kids!

