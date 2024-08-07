Can you identify these Welsh superstars made in wax?

We’ve all heard of Madame Tussauds the world famous wax museum in London.

But did you know there was once a lesser known waxwork museum in Great Yarmouth that has garnered a worldwide following more than a decade since it shut its doors.

Louis Tussauds shut in 2012 after its owners took early retirement, and the 150 models were sold to an anonymous buyer for an undisclosed price.

Ever since the waxworks have gained cult status online mainly due to the fact that none of the waxworks actually look like the celebrities they are meant to look like.

Many of the images of the worst of these waxworks regularly pop up on social media and frankly they are enough to haunt your dreams.

View a selection of images from Louis Tussauds



Talking of which, we discovered these images of the waxwork heads of two Welsh superstars that were housed in the wax museum, which we were also amazed to discover was in fact Sir Tom Jones and Dame Shirley Bassey.

Well, we did warn you!

Don’t have nightmares kids!

