Candlelight Concerts take place in Cardiff venues this Christmas

A series of Candlelight Concerts come to Wales’ capital this Christmas, with events including Christmas classics and string quartet tributes to acts including Adele, Coldplay and Abba.

From 13 Dec up until 30 Jan, a series of intimate Candlelight Concerts in Cardiff will bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in the city.

Taking place with string quartets at iconic Cardiff locations such as Llandaff Cathedral, Cornerstone Cardiff and the Temple of Peace, the events which have proven popular across the globe are to be a highlight in Wales’ Christmas and New Year calendar.

This year has an extra special line up events, with works from some of the most celebrated composers, Vivaldi and Hans Zimmer, as well as pop favourites and Christmas classics played live under the gentle glow of candlelight.

Classics

The Hans Zimmer event which is ideal for movie lovers and classical music lovers alike will include string quartets playing some of the genius composer’s movie classic themes including Time from Inception, This Land from The Lion King, A Dark Knight from The Dark Knight, Dune Suite, Gladiator Suite, Pirates of the Caribbean Suite and many more.

Christmas movie fans are in luck too, with Cambria String Quartet set to play such classics as White Christmas – Holiday Inn, The Nightmare Before Christmas Medley, Believe – The Polar Express, Winter Wonderland – While You Were Sleeping and even All I Want for Christmas Is You from Love Actually.

Pop

Fans of popular acts, Coldplay, Abba, Muse and Adele are also in for a treat, with string quartets playing a host of their greatest hits.

A Tribute to Adele at Cornerstone with the Cambria Quartet will feature hits such as Hello, Someone Like You and Rolling in the Deep, while Coldplay fans can expect a truly special intimate concert with Fleur Quartet who will play a range of their favourite songs such as Yellow, Trouble and The Scientist.

Mamma Mia and Abba fans will hear all their favourite hits, from The Winner Takes it All to Dancing Queen and SOS, while Muse’s euphoric hits such as Plug in Baby and Feeling Good will sound like never before.

With a Black Friday Sale currently on, and events scheduled for across December and January, the tickets would make for an idea pre-Christmas or Christmas Day gift.

