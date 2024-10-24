Candy Jar Books publishes its first Welsh language book

An award-winning independent Cardiff-based publisher is set to launch its first ever Welsh language book this month – a graphic novel about a fearless warrior.

Candy Jar books is proud to announce a new partnership with Llyfau’r Hen Blwyf (Old Parish Books) to publish Welsh-language titles.

Their first collaboration, Gwallt Gwyllt: Cysgod y Cadno (Wild Hair: The Shadow of the Fox), is a children’s graphic novel by Welsh author Paul Wines. Set for release on October 31st, this publication marks a significant milestone for both Candy Jar and Llyfrau’r Hen Blwyf.

Excitement

Shaun Russell, Head of Publishing at Candy Jar Books, expressed his excitement, saying: “We are thrilled to be entering the world of Welsh-language publishing with this fantastic graphic novel translated from the English-language version released in 2023.

“Paul Wines’ imagination and creativity shine through, and we’re proud to offer readers this exciting, culturally rich adventure.”

Set in a vibrant and adventurous world, Gwallt Gwyllt: Cysgod y Cadno follows the fearless warrior Gwallt Gwyllt (Wild Hair) and his loyal tribe of brave companions.

Together, they journey through the countryside, warning nearby villages of impending danger.

When a massive fox begins wreaking havoc, raiding farms and threatening livestock, Gwallt Gwyllt decides to confront the beast himself. But as the danger mounts, he begins to wonder – who can he truly trust on this perilous mission?

Success

Author Paul Wines, a resident of the Welsh valleys and fluent Welsh speaker, is known for his boundless imagination and compelling storytelling.

With Gwallt Gwyllt, Paul brings his love for Welsh culture and folklore to the forefront in his very first graphic novel. His work reflects the landscapes and legends of his homeland, offering readers an immersive and authentic Welsh adventure.

Gwallt Gwyllt: Cysgod y Cadno comes from the success of the English-language edition Wild Hair: The Shadow of the Fox which was released at the end of 2023. Both adaptions blend gripping storytelling with stunning illustrations, bringing to life the landscapes and folklore of Wales in an unforgettable adventure.

Author Paul Wines says: “I’m extremely excited to see Wild Hair, my debut book, become available for Welsh speakers across the country. I can’t wait for readers – both English and Welsh-speaking – to dive into the adventures, and I hope they enjoy reading them as much as I enjoyed creating them. But, this isn’t the only exciting bit of book news I have this year!”

Releasing alongside Gwallt Gwyllt is another new book by Paul Wines entitled The Day I Met a Vampire.

This creepy story follows William Jenkins, a boy with an overactive imagination, who becomes suspicious of a mysterious package he delivers to a quirky local couple.

When William discovers the package is covered in stamps from Romania, he begins to wonder if Dracula might be hiding in his small village.

The perfect spooky book for younger readers, The Day I Met a Vampire has been made available early so that keen readers can get their hands on the book before Halloween, making it a great seasonal read. And, a Welsh-language version is already planned for release next year.

Gwallt Gwyllt: Cysgod y Cadno, alongside its English counterpart Wild Hair: The Shadow of the Fox, and The Day I Met a Vampire are all being distributed by the Books Council of Wales, making them available at all good bookshops. Alternatively, you can purchase them direct from Candy Jar Books.

