Cardiff and Barcelona to host simultaneous photography exhibition with focus on independence

A simultaneous photography exhibition on independence will be hosted at the Senedd and at the Civic Centre Lleialtat Santsenca in Barcelona on Wednesday.

The exhibition Framing the Future: Photography from Wales, Scotland and Catalonia’, both exhibitions are important elements of a world-first, non-partisan academic study on the sentiments and experiences that shape people’s perspectives on independence.

Diverse perspectives

Previously showing in Aberystwyth, Caernarfon, and Ynyshir, Rhondda earlier this year, the simultaneous exhibition zooms in on 46 photographs from 35 photographers, illustrating diverse perspectives and emotional responses to the idea of independence.

To coincide with the exhibition in Cardiff, award-winning journalist and author Will Hayward will join exhibition curators and leading academic researchers, Dr Elin Royles and Dr Anwen Elias including participating photographers, in a panel discussion on the “Creative Conversations about Wales’s Constitutional Future”.

The event is sponsored by Senedd Llywydd, Elin Jones MS.

Striking perspectives

Dr Elin Royles said: “We’re interested in how people from different backgrounds, from different nations, think and feel about their different futures, and what experiences shape their views. These photographs provide diverse and striking responses to the issue of independence.”

Funded by the Economic and Social Research Council as part of the WISERD/ ESRC Civil Society Research Centre (Wales Institute of Social and Economic Research and Data), it also initiates a different way to continue the conversation about Wales’s constitutional future, which was a key recommendation in the final report of the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales in January.

The Cardiff exhibition can be viewed for one day only at the Senedd, with the Barcelona exhibition continuing until 31 May.

Both are free with no booking required. You must book here by 21 May to attend to attend the reception/panel discussion at the Senedd, between 6pm-8pm.

