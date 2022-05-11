Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Cardiff artist creates Alesha Dixon portrait entirely out of biscuits

11 May 2022 2 minutes Read
Food artist, Nathan Wyburn. Photo Adam Gasson PA Images

A food artist has created a portrait of Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon entirely out of biscuits.

Nathan Wyburn, from Cardiff, took more than three days to complete the artwork using 644 McVitie’s biscuits, including chocolate digestives, Hobnobs and Rich Teas.

He said: “The best part of making art like this is getting to work with your favourite snacks and treats… and who doesn’t love a biscuit?”

Marmite

The 32-year-old is known for making portraits of well-known people using unusual materials, including Dominic Cummins out of cumin, Piers Morgan from Marmite on toast, and Little Mix star Perrie Edwards using peri peri sauce.

His tribute to former Mis-Teeq star Dixon was commissioned by McVitie’s as part of the company’s Golden Moments campaign, which includes sponsorship of Britain’s Got Talent.

The artist was himself a contestant on the popular talent show in 2011, when he reached the semi-final thanks to his toast-based portrait of then judge Michael McIntyre.

Portrait of Britain’s Got Talent judge, Alesha Dixon made entirely out of biscuits. Photo Adam Gasson PA Images

He said: “I loved being on the show all those years ago, so I jumped at the chance to work on creating this bespoke artwork of the beautiful Alesha Dixon.”

The artwork was created using a mosaic technique, with a combination of whole and broken biscuits.

Dixon said: “It was very surreal to see myself created entirely out of McVitie’s biscuits… I wonder if it’s still edible?”

Dave
Dave
8 minutes ago

Brilliant fun well done.

