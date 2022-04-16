Cardiff Castle to host massive Jubilee concert this summer

Cardiff Castle will host what are organisers are describing as ‘the biggest party of the year’ on the June Bank Holiday weekend when an array of Welsh star names will join forces for an evening of entertainment.

Artistes already confirmed for the ‘Live Under The Stars’ Jubilee concert on Saturday, June 4 include hosts Aled Jones and Shan Cothi, Mike Peters from The Alarm, Bonnie Tyler, West End and Broadway star John Owen Jones, everyone’s favourite drumming weatherman Owain Wyn Evans, funnyman Mike Doyle, the Pendyrus Male Voice Choir and the Welsh Pops Orchestra.

More names are to be announced over the coming weeks.

The event begins at 3pm with the live Cardiff concert finishing at 7pm, when giant screens will head over to the Buckingham Palace, to show the ‘Concert from the Palace’, with the Cardiff event finishing at 10.30pm.

The Cardiff concert will showcase a specially produced ‘Singing in the Reign’ segment, where the best Welsh hits to have coincided with the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, will be celebrated.

Organisers say to ‘expect amazing arrangements of the hits of Tom Jones, Shirley Bassey, Shakin Stevens and very special one-off performances by Bonnie Tyler and Mike Peters’.

Co-host Aled Jones said: “I’m really excited about presenting and performing for the Cardiff Castle Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert. What better place to celebrate this landmark occasion than in the iconic Cardiff Castle where I will be joined by a host of Welsh legends to create musical memories for all the family to share?”

Adult day tickets are priced £32.50 and children under the age of 16 can attend for free with every full paying adult. Additional children under 16 are £10. Children under four are free, and capacity is limited.

A Jubilee Picnic in a Box will be available to purchase in advance to collect on the day and a full food and bar service will also be available. Concert goers are encouraged to bring a blanket or a deckchair, sun cream and settle down for the day in the iconic surroundings of Cardiff Castle.

Memories

Richard Perry, Director of Live Under the Stars, which is producing the event, said: “What a great fun filled day for all the family to look forward to over the extended Bank Holiday weekend. We are delighted to be producing this one-off concert to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. We hope everyone attending can make their own treasured memories of a once in a lifetime moment in our history. And what better place to do it than iconic Cardiff Castle?”

Huw Thomas, leader of Cardiff City Council added: “Where better to enjoy the Jubilee celebrations than in the spectacular setting of Cardiff Castle? I’m sure the day will be a huge success and a fitting way to thank the Queen for her many years of dedicated service to the nation.”

Shelter Cymru is the official charity partner of the event. Donations can be made at the point of ticket purchase or during the event.

To find out more and purchase tickets CLICK HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

