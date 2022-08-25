Cardiff confirmed as BBC City of Comedy for 2023

Cardiff has been confirmed as the BBC’s City of Comedy for 2023.

The project was launched in 2021, with Newcastle-Upon-Tyne the first city to benefit from the scheme.

The designation is part of the BBC’s commitment to fund network TV production, talent development and support for the creative sector and aims to help nurture and connect new comedy talent in Wales with UK commissioners and the wider TV industry.

Following its selection, the Welsh capital will benefit from a raft of different initiatives and activities taking place in and around the city, including hosting the BBC Comedy Festival.

In addition:

Cardiff will host the upcoming BBC New Comedy Awards Final, which will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in November 2022. The Final will take place at St David’s Hall and free tickets are available for the public to apply for here.

Two Funded short film nights, which will be open for a local producer to curate, with the event set to include networking opportunities with the BBC Comedy commissioning team.

A Partnership Scheme, co-funded with Creative Wales, which will pair a Welsh based emerging indie producer with a leading BBC Comedy supplier to help strengthen and enhance local comedy talent and project development in Wales.

A guaranteed place in the BBC Comedy Bursary Collective. These consist of writing bursaries with Felix Dexter bursary, Caroline Aherne bursary, Galton and Simpson bursary plus the brand new producer and director bursaries, with further details of the bursary relaunch set to be announced in early 2023.

Showcase

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy Commissioning at the BBC said: “We are excited to announce Cardiff as our second BBC City of Comedy in 2023.

“We are already seeing the continued and long-lasting impact the Newcastle-Upon-Tyne activity has had in the North East, and will be using the City of Comedy 2023 engagement to drive more scripted comedy production in Wales and to further Welsh portrayal in comedy, in front of and behind the camera.”

Gerwyn Evans, Deputy Director, Creative Wales, said: “Today’s announcement is an amazing opportunity to showcase the comedy talent we have here in Wales and is also in line with Creative Wales’ ambitions to boost the sector.

“We are really thankful to the BBC for choosing the Welsh capital as host city for the Comedy Festival event and New Comedy Awards Finals, not to mention the industry support being put in place.”

Councillor Jennifer Burke-Davies, Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Events for Cardiff Council added: “These promises to be a fantastic year, full of opportunities for local creatives to connect with the wider industry, and we’re delighted that St David’s Hall has been chosen to host the BBC New Comedy Awards Final.

Further details relating to the BBC City of Comedy will be announced in the coming week, alongside dates and further information regarding the BBC Comedy Festival 2023.

