Cardiff venues launches new fringe theatre

Much loved Cardiff bar Porter’s is to open a brand new 60 seat pub theatre in the basement of its premises on Barrack Lane in the city centre.

The venue aims to be a home to fringe theatre makers in the Welsh capital, prioritising developing artists and their work, as well as platforming touring creatives.

The small but popular venue, which is estimated to have over 50k people through the doors each year, has recently moved to a new building on Barrack Lane. Thanks to support from Cardiff Council and Stage Sound Services, Porter’s is able to open a basement theatre, alongside its already thriving live music offer.

Dan Porter, Director of Porter’s Cardiff said “The need to relocate forced us to assess who we were, who and what we were for, and how we could best serve the talent and audiences of Cardiff. We are convinced that what we are offering is what is wanted and needed, especially now. We are excited by what we think we can achieve here and, most importantly, by what we can help others to achieve here”.

Running the theatre alongside Porter will be local theatre producers Alice Rush (prev. National Theatre Wales and Chapter Arts Centre) and Frankie-Rose Taylor (prev. Wales Millennium Centre).

They said: “We’ve been drinking at Porter’s since it opened in 2012, so it’s nice to finally have some recognition for all of our hard work.

“In all seriousness, it’s been both of our dreams to run a venue, and we can’t imagine anywhere better than our real home away from home.

“We’ve personally seen opportunities for theatre makers in Cardiff, and Wales, dwindle, leading to brilliant, wonderful, talented folks leaving for London and further afield.

“We want Porter’s to be a place where Cardiff and Welsh makers and their ideas are welcomed, nurtured, and platformed, and where audiences can experience work they wouldn’t see elsewhere in Cardiff, work that entertains, moves and inspires”

Cardiff Council Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Events, Cllr Jennifer Burke, added: “We want Cardiff to be a city where creativity thrives. The opportunities Porter’s offer to local talent were a key reason the Council provided support during its move to Barrack Lane. Now, I’m delighted we have also been able to support the opening of its new fringe theatre, ensuring even more new and emerging artists in the city have access to opportunities to grow and develop their craft.”

The theatre will open 1st March 2025, with a programme of work from local creators, as well as touring shows from across the UK

