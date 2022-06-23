Carolyn Hitt appointed Editor of BBC Radio Wales and Sport

BBC Cymru Wales has appointed Carolyn Hitt as the new Editor of BBC Radio Wales and Sport. The independent producer, broadcaster and writer will step into her new role in August.

She will lead on all Radio Wales’s output and be responsible for BBC Wales’s English language digital content on BBC Sounds. In addition, she will oversee all BBC Wales sports coverage in the lead-up to and beyond the 2022 Football World Cup on Digital, TV and Radio.

Born in Llwynypia, Rhondda, Carolyn Hitt began her career on The Western Mail. She became Features Editor and won Welsh Feature Writer of the Year, before switching to broadcasting, joining the independent production company Presentable. In 2012 she co-founded Parasol Media, whose productions included BBC2’s Only Connect and numerous documentary, history, sport, music and entertainment programmes and multi-media projects.

As an independent producer, Carolyn has had a creative relationship with Radio Wales for more than 20 years, producing live daily and weekend strands, documentaries, factual series and comedy shows. She combined her broadcasting career with written journalism, contributing to The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and numerous magazines and for 30 years was The Western Mail’s award-winning weekly columnist.

Rhuanedd Richards, Director BBC Cymru Wales says: “Carolyn brings a wealth of experience and creativity to this vital role within BBC Wales. Her passion for storytelling and compelling content is second to none and I know she’ll be a brilliant addition to the team as we look ahead to an incredibly exciting chapter.”

Carolyn Hitt says: “I am absolutely thrilled to be taking on this role. Audio and sport play a pivotal part in the life of the nation – bringing us together and reflecting who we are. So working with the fantastic talent of Radio Wales and BBC Wales Sport to inspire, engage and excite the Welsh audience – in all its extraordinary diversity – is a huge privilege.”

A female pioneer in sports media, Carolyn was the first woman to win Welsh Sports Journalist of the Year in 1998 and went on to win the award for the whole of the UK. She also became the first woman to win The Welsh Sports Hall of Fame Journalist of the Year and in 2016 was the first woman to win the Society of Editors UK Regional Press Awards Sports Journalist of the Year.

Carolyn succeeds Colin Paterson following his appointment as Senior Leader of the BBC’s new Audio Hub for Wales and the West of England.

