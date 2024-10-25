Casi shares new arrangement of classic Heather Jones track

Stephen Price

Singer and poet, Casi has released a special arrangement of the song ‘Dyddiau a Fu’ (Days Gone By) – a song which first appeared on Heather Jones’ first album on Sain, back in 1974, ‘Mae’r Olwyn yn Troi’.

Composed by Heather and Geraint Jarman, this new version marks 50 years since the release of this iconic album and is also a celebration of Heather’s great contribution to the Welsh music scene.

With subtle guitar accompaniment by Gwilym Bowen Rhys, a spine-tingling string arrangement by Owain Llwyd and Casi’s warm and soulful vocals, this is a track full of youthful nostalgia – a more than fitting tribute to the music legend that is Heather Jones.

The track received its first play by Huw Stephens on BBC Radio Cymru, Thursday, 24th October.

Sharing the news on her Instagram, Casi said: “We were invited to record one of Welsh folk star Heather Jones’ earliest releases on Sain Records to note half a century since her debut album Mae’r Olwyn yn Troi was produced.

“A one off release on the legendary Welsh folk label that’s been a musical home to so many revolutionary, political and beautiful records from Wales. Our 2024 arrangement of Dyddiau a Fu is out next Friday in all its youthful nostalgia.”

In a busy year for Casi’s artistic endeavours, her debut solo volume of poems written in the Welsh language was released in the summer and is available in all good book stores and online, published by @barddas

Heather Jones is renowned for taking the art of singing and the craft of recording seriously, and always wanted the best possible results.

Her early tracks have withstood the test of time remarkably well, and Heather herself is still captivating audiences throughout Wales with a style of singing which emanates from a warm, witty and positive personality.

To this day, her music continues to influence Welsh musicians, and Casi’s new release is a fitting tribute to a timeless artist.

Listen to Casi’s unique take on Dyddiau a Fu here.

