Cast announced for brand new play about Pembrokeshire legend

A cast has been announced for a brand-new play set to tour Wales about a legend from Pembrokeshire.

Jemima, by Jeremy Turner tells the story of one of the most important women in Welsh history – Jemima Nicholas.

The stage production is perfect for young audiences, drawing on Welsh history, legends and characters.

It will be tour Welsh theatres this summer with Cwmni Theatr Arad Goch which frequently tours internationally and has been responsible for popular Welsh productions such as Guto Nyth Brân, Twm Siôn Cati and Beca.

Now, the company will be putting the spotlight on the legend from Pembrokeshire – the woman who forced twelve French soldiers to surrender during the 1797 Battle of Fishguard armed with only her pitchfork.

Jemima will be touring 19 theatres all over Wales between May 23 and July 8, starting at Aberystwyth Arts Centre and finishing in the Sherman Theatre, Cardiff.

Line-up

A performance will also take place at Torch Theatre in Pembrokeshire – the county where Jemima’s story took place.

The cast is full of new faces, with Nia Elin Rees, Leigh Alexandra and Catrin Mai Edwards performing with Arad Goch for the first time.

Gwern Phillips and Niamh Moulton, two actors who have performed in recent Arad Goch productions, complete the line-up.

Gwern is currently on tour with Arad Goch, in Where the Leaves Blow and Niamh was in the cast of Inside Outside.

Leigh Alexandra, from Pontarddulais will be playing the role of Jemima herself.

She said: “I’m very excited to start rehearsals and to play the part of Jemima and find out more about her story. It’s a special feeling knowing I’ll be working with such a great cast under Jeremy Turner’s direction, and that we’ll be touring to so many magnificent theatres all over Wales, what an honour!”

