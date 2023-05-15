Cast announced for Michael Sheen’s new BBC drama

The cast has been confirmed for the new BBC drama series set in Port Talbot and directed by Michael Sheen.

The Way, written by James Graham, and co-created by Sheen, Graham and Adam Curtis, tells the story of an ordinary family caught up in an extraordinary chain of events that ripple out from their home town after a civil uprising.

Steffan Rhodri (Steeltown Murders, Gavin and Stacey), Mali Harries (Keeping Faith, Hinterland), Sophie Melville (The Pact, Iphigenia In Splott), Callum Scott Howells (It’s A Sin, Cabaret) and Michael Sheen (Staged, Good Omens) lead the cast as the Driscoll family with, Maja Laskowska (Trigonometry, Baptise) as a young women caught up in the family’s escape.

Luke Evans (Nine Perfect Strangers, The Pembrokeshire Murders) stars as Hogwood, a mercenary in pursuit of the Driscolls, with Tom Cullen (The Gold, Weekend), Danny Sapani (Killing Eve, The Diplomat), Mark Lewis Jones (Outlander, The Crown), Paul Rhys (Discovery of Witches , Chaplin), Erin Richards (The Crown, Gotham), Aneurin Barnard (The Catch, 1899),Catherine Ayers (The Light in the Hall, Keeping Faith), Jonathan Nefydd (Pobol y Cwm, Grav), Matthew Aubrey (Keeping Faith, World on Fire),) and Andria Doherty (It’s a Sin) all playing key roles across the series.

Child actor Teilo James Le Masurier will make his screen debut as Rhys, the Driscoll’s 4 year old grandson.

Emotional

Described as an emotional and darkly humorous story about what it means to be faced with impossible choices, the three-part series follows the Driscolls as they are forced to escape the country they’ve always called home and the certainties of their old lives.

Michael Sheen, who his making his TV directorial debut said: “I feel very lucky to get to work every day with these phenomenal actors. We’ve always had so much acting talent here in Wales and I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to tell this extraordinary story with the very best at work today.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama added: “I’m delighted to see cameras now rolling on The Way, with so many immensely talented people coming together to bring Michael, James and Adam’s unique and hugely entertaining story to screen. Life’s about to change forever for the Driscoll family!”

Drama

Describing the team behind The Way as a “class act” Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales said “They personify just how hot drama production is in Wales right now. This is our biggest year ever of drama for BBC Cymru Wales and the talent pipeline is astonishing. It is terrific to be working with this team and I know our audiences are going to love the story they’re telling. It’s one hell of a caper.”

The Way consist of three 60-minute episodes and is made by Red Seam for the BBC in association with Little Door Productions. International distribution is by ITV Studios and additional funding support has been provided by the Welsh Government via Creative Wales.

The Series was co-commissioned with BBC Cymru Wales and will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

