Cast announced for new ‘anarchic’ version of Under Milk Wood

A Welsh theatre company has announced the cast for its forthcoming production of Under Milk Wood.

This new take on the much loved Dylan Thomas play will be staged by Volcano Theatre in Swansea and features acting talent from the worlds of theatre, television, film and radio

Described as ‘anarchic’ and ‘utopian, the new staging will feature Christopher Elson, Aisling Groves-McKeown, Richard Lynch, Jonathan Nefydd and Olivia Sweeney.

Volcano Theatre Company has quite the history with Dylan Thomas’ famous play.

Back in 1997, the theatre company was banned from staging the play by the Dylan Thomas Estate, which resulted in the company premiering ‘The Town That Went Mad’, a companion piece to Under Milk Wood, which received rave reviews.

The play runs at Volcano’s Swansea High Street home from November 28 – December 21 (Previews 22 & 23 November)

UNDER MILK WOOD CAST

CHRISTOPHER ELSON recently created an original solo performance – This Museum is a Spaceship – about the Russian Cosmists. He has worked regularly with Volcano, August012 and Theatrau Sir Gâr and appeared in TV including Da Vinci’s Demons, Material Girl and Torchwood.

AISLING GROVES-MCKEOWN trained at RWCMD. Her work includes The Crucible at the Lyric Theatre Belfast and Storm2 with National Theatre Wales. She works with Curious Doings and site-specific Three’s Theatre Company, as well as the all-female improvised comedy Notflix.

RICHARD LYNCH is a Welsh television and film actor best known for playing the character of Garry Monk in S4C’s long-running Welsh-language show Pobol y Cwm. He has worked extensively across theatre, film and television. His theatre credits include RSC, The National Theatre, Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru, National Theatre Wales, Almeida, Royal Court, Young Vic, Manchester Royal Exchange, and many more.

JONATHAN NEFYDD has worked extensively in theatre and TV for over 35 years and is currently familiar to viewers of Pobol y Cwm for playing Colin. Recent roles include Peter O’Toole in the film Grav, “The Prophet” in The Way for BBC, and The Actor in The Woman in Black for Theatr na nÓg. Jonathan trained at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

OLIVIA SWEENEY is a multi-skilled actor and physical performer, originally from Yorkshire. Her theatre credits include Faustus in Faustus: That Damned Woman, Rufus Norris’s Macbeth at the National and productions with the Arcola, Royal Exchange Theatre, Theatre by the Lake and Hull Truck Theatre. She trained at the Northern School of Contemporary Dance.

