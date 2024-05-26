Catch all of this year’s Urdd Eisteddfod via live stream

Welsh language broadcaster, S4C says it is offering more ways than ever to watch all competitions at the Urdd Eisteddfod this year.

All competitions will be live streamed on S4C Clic from the three pavilions, giving viewers the choice of watching the Red Pavilion, the White Pavilion or the Green Pavilion live from 8:00am through until the end of the day’s competing.

The action can be viewed on your phone, tablet or smart TV, by registering with S4C Clic in advance if you don’t already have an account.

This will be a live service only and will not be available on demand.

Daily coverage

On Sunday 26 May at 21:00 Croeso i Eisteddfod yr Urdd looks ahead to the Eisteddfod at Meifod with a preview of the festival.

There will be daily coverage on S4C from the Maes between 10:30 and 18:00, and the evening highlights programme will be shown at 20:00.

Trystan Ellis-Morris and Heledd Cynwal will present the programmes from the Maes, alongside Mari Lovgreen, Alun Williams and Lili Beau.

For those visiting the Maes in Meifod this year, ‘Yr Adlen’ is the place to go to see the Cyw and Stwnsh live shows – you won’t need tickets in advance.

A whole host of activities will be held daily at the S4C stand, including a silent disco, karaoke and cinema screenings.

The S4C Cinema will stream the main ceremonies live, and will show programmes such as Deian a Loli, Dreigiau Berch, Tanwen ac Ollie and Y Corridor, a new drama series for secondary school age.

The S4C Shop will be selling clothes, soft toys and Cyw, Stwnsh and Hansh products.

Originality

S4C presenter Heledd Cynwal said: “One of the things I enjoy the most about the Urdd Eisteddfod every year is originality shown by the youngsters when they compete.

“The way the coaches and competitors interpret the competition themes lead us on an unexpected journey…which opens our minds, and gives the children an opportunity to be creative.

“Seeing how the Urdd succeeds and evolves as an organisation that offers fantastic opportunities is a source of pride for us as a nation.”

S4C presenter Mari Lovgreen said: “As a mum of two children who have competed in the past, I know how difficult it is to be amongst the top three that get to compete at the Eisteddfod.

“This year is special for me as I only live seven miles from the Maes. I’ve been part of the excitement – everyone’s been looking forward. Maldwyn is ready for you!”

